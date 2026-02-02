Air India Ahmedabad Crash And Fuel Switch Controversy That Followed

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI132 from London Heathrow to Bengaluru was grounded after a pilot reported that the left engine's fuel control switch failed to remain in the "RUN" position during engine start-up, twice moving to "CUTOFF".

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the aircraft had been withdrawn from service and that the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) was being involved to assess the pilot's concerns on a priority basis. The matter was also reported to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

"We are in contact with Air India and are supporting their review of this matter," said Boeing in a statement.

The airline said it had earlier checked fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 fleet following a DGCA directive and found no issues. "At Air India, safety of our passengers and crew remains top priority," the spokesperson said.

The fuel control switch moving from "RUN" to "CUTOFF" was also reported in the flight AI171 bound for London Gatwick, killing 260 people -- including 241 passengers -- when the aircraft plunged into a medical college building shortly after leaving Ahmedabad on June 12, 2025.

In July 2025, investigators probing the crash of the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad released an initial report that revealed that the aircraft's engine fuel control switches were briefly moved from the "RUN" position to "CUTOFF", starving both engines of fuel and triggering a catastrophic loss of thrust just as the aircraft was beginning its climb.

What Are Fuel Control Switches

Fuel control switches regulate the flow of fuel into an aircraft's engines. On modern jetliners such as the Boeing 787, they are used by pilots to start or shut down engines on the ground and, in rare circumstances, to manually shut down or restart engines in flight following an engine failure.

Aviation safety specialists are near-unanimous in one assessment that a pilot would not be able to move these switches accidentally.

If moved, fuel supply is cut off, combustion stops, and engine power rapidly decays.

The fuel cutoff switches and the fuel valves they command are supported by independent power systems and wiring.

Where Are The Switches Located

On the Boeing 787-8, including the aircraft involved in the Ahmedabad crash, which was powered by two General Electric engines, the two fuel control switches are located directly below the thrust levers in the cockpit.

They are spring-loaded to remain in position. To change a switch from "RUN" to "CUTOFF", a pilot must first pull the switch upwards and then deliberately move it to the alternate position. The reverse action is required to restore fuel flow.

The design incorporates only two modes: "RUN" and "CUTOFF".

This deliberate, two-step mechanism has been cited repeatedly by experts as evidence that the switches cannot be brushed or knocked out of position inadvertently.

The Fatal Ahmedabad Crash

The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) stated that seconds after take-off from Ahmedabad, flight data shows that the fuel control switch for one engine transitioned from "RUN" to "CUTOFF". One second later, the switch for the second engine followed.

As a result, both engines began to lose power almost simultaneously.

In the cockpit voice recording, one pilot is heard asking the other why he had cut off the fuel. In response, according to the report, the other pilot said he had not done so.

The report does not identify which statements were made by the aircraft's captain and which by the first officer.

Moments later, the switches were returned to the "RUN" position. At the crash site, investigators found both fuel control switches set to "RUN".

The report notes that when fuel control switches are moved from "CUTOFF" to "RUN" during flight, the engine control system automatically initiates a relight and thrust recovery sequence, managing ignition and fuel reintroduction without pilot intervention.

Despite these efforts, the aircraft did not recover.

Findings From The Crash Probe

The AIB released its 15-page preliminary report on July 12, 2025.

Besides documenting the fuel switch cut-off, the report stated that pilots attempted to relight the engines. It found no evidence of sabotage, bird strike, or fuel contamination.

Air India subsequently said that the report found no mechanical or maintenance faults with the aircraft, its engines, or fuel quality. The airline said that all Boeing 787 aircraft in its fleet were inspected within days of the crash and cleared for service.

Inspections And Advisories

In July 2025, Air India announced it had completed inspections of the locking mechanisms on fuel control switches across its Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 fleets and found no defects.

On July 14, the DGCA issued a formal advisory calling for fuel switch checks on certain aircraft models by July 21. Both Air India and its low-cost subsidiary, Air India Express, complied with the directive.

According to a Reuters report, the US regulator, the Federal Aviation Administration, and aircraft manufacturer Boeing had earlier issued private notifications asserting that fuel switch locks on Boeing aircraft are safe.

