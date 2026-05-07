Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Result 2026 On May 8 At 1 PM; Here's How To Check

Maharashtra Class 10 SSC Result 2026: The wait for the Maharashtra SSC Class 10 Result 2026 is set to end soon as the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce the results on May 8 at 1 p.m. Students who appeared for the board examinations will be able to check and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites, including mahahsscboard.in and mahresult.nic.in.

The Maharashtra SSC examinations for the 2025-26 academic session were conducted from February 20 to March 18, 2026, across thousands of examination centres in the state. More than 16 lakh students reportedly appeared for the Class 10 board exams this year.

To access the Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 online, students will need their roll number and mother's first name. The online marksheet will be provisional in nature, while the original certificates and final marksheets will be distributed later through the respective schools.

How To Check Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website of MSBSHSE at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the 'SSC Result 2026' link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the roll number and mother's first name in the login window.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the Maharashtra Class 10 scorecard.

Step 5: Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Students may also be able to access their Maharashtra SSC scorecards through DigiLocker, SMS services and the UMANG app once the result link is activated.

The online marksheet will contain details including subject-wise marks, total marks obtained, qualifying status and personal information. Students have been advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the provisional scorecard after downloading it.