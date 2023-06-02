Maharashtra Board Class 10 Results Today, How To Download Scorecard

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC Result 2023: 15 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams this year.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC or class 10 board exam results 2023 today at 1 pm. The results will be published on the official website of the board - https://mahahsscboard.in/. Students will be able to download their scorecard through individual login.

The Maharashtra board has conducted the SSC exams 2023 from March 2 to March 25. This year, a total of 15,77,256 students appeared for the SSC exams. The exams were held across 5,033 exam centres.

How to download Maharashtra Board Class 10 Exam Result 2023

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Maharashtra board or visit https://mahresult.nic.in/

Step – 2 Click on the MSBSHSE SSC result 2023 link.

Step – 3 Enter your details such as seat number and mother's name to login.

Step – 4 Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step – 5 Download the e-marksheet and take a printout for future reference.

The hardcopy of the scorecard will be provided to the students later.

Students need to score at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to be declared pass in the Maharashtra board class 10 exams. Those who fail to clear the SSC exam will be given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams and improve their score.

In 2022, the MSBSHSE class 10 exams were conducted from March 15 to April 4 and the results were announced on June 17. More than 16 lakh students had registered for the exams. The overall pass percentage in the exams was 96.94 per cent. Girls had performed better than boys in the class 10 exams last year. The pass percentage of girls was 97.96 per cent and that of boys was 96.06 per cent.

The Maharashtra board announced the HSC or class 12 exam results 2023 on May 25. The overall pass percentage in the HSC exam was recorded at 91.25 per cent.