Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards Releasing Today

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is set to declare the results of the Class 10 board examinations for 2024. The board will disclose the pass percentage and other details at 11am while the SSC result link will become active at 1pm.

Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.83 per cent, recording a drop of 3.18 per cent compared to the 2022 results.