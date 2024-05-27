Advertisement
Story ProgressBack
2 minutes ago

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Live: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, is set to declare the results of the Class 10 board examinations for 2024. The board will disclose the pass percentage and other details at 11am while the SSC result link will become active at 1pm.

Those who appeared in the examination can access their results by visiting the official websites: mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in.

Last year, the overall pass percentage stood at 93.83 per cent, recording a drop of 3.18 per cent compared to the 2022 results.

May 27, 2024 10:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Live: Over 15 Lakh Students Appeared In Exam This Year

Over 15 lakh students appeared in the Class 10 board examination this year. 

May 27, 2024 09:57 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Maharashtra 10th Result 2024 Live: When Will Result Be Out?

The board will disclose the pass percentage and other details at 11am while the SSC result link will become active at 1pm.

Comments
Show full article

India Elections | Read Latest News on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live on NDTV.com. Get Election Schedule, information on candidates, in-depth ground reports and more - #ElectionsWithNDTV

Follow us:
MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Live, Maharashtra SSC 10th Result, Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Previous Article
Top Study Destinations For Indian Students
Maharashtra SSC 10th Results 2024 Live Updates: Scorecards Releasing Today
NEET UG 2024: Exam Today, Check Key Advisories, Dress Code, Barred Items
Next Article
NEET UG 2024: Exam Today, Check Key Advisories, Dress Code, Barred Items
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;