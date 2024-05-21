Maharashtra HSC Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the HSC (Class 12) results for 2024. A total of 93.37 per cent of students have cleared the exam.

Those who appeared for the exam can check their scorecards on the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, and mahahsscboard.in. This year, the HSC exam in Maharashtra saw 14,33,331 registrations, with 14,23,923 students appearing and 13,29,684 successfully passing.

Students can access the Maharashtra HSC result 2024 online starting at 1pm. The pass rate for female students exceeds that of male students by 3.84 percentage points, with girls achieving a pass rate of 95.44% compared to boys' 91.60%.

The MSBSHSE Class 12 exams were conducted from February 21 to March 19. Students need their registration number or roll number and password to check their marks. The examination was held at 3,320 centres.

Students need to score a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject and in aggregate in the Maharashtra board HSC exam 2024 to pass the exam.

Last year, the board announced the Maharashtra HSC result on May 25 at 2 pm. The exams were held between February 21 and March 20.