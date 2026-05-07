West Bengal Class 10 Result 2026: Madhyamik Marksheet On May 8, Check Timing, Passing Marks Here

West Bengal 10th Result 2026 Date, Time: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik Pariksha or Class 10 results tomorrow, May 8, through a press conference. Once announced, students will be able to access and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites - wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in - as well as through NDTV at ndtv.com/education/results.

Students can also use the NDTV result portal to check their WB Madhyamik Result 2026 quickly and avoid possible slowdowns on the official websites due to heavy traffic.

What Time Will The Board Announce Results?

While the board has not officially confirmed the timing of the result announcement, the Madhyamik results are expected to be declared around 9 am. Last year, the board announced the results at 9 am during a press conference.

Passing Marks

To pass the West Bengal Madhyamik examination, students must secure at least 34 per cent marks overall, which translates to 272 out of 800 marks, along with passing separately in every subject.

Will The Board Release A Merit List?

Yes, WBBSE is expected to publish a merit list featuring the top 10 to 15 rank holders.

Past Year Pass Percentages

2025: The overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent. Aditro Sarkar from Rajganj topped the West Bengal Madhyamik examination with 696 out of 700 marks.

2024: The WBBSE announced the results on May 2, recording an overall pass percentage of 83.61 per cent. Kalimpong district registered the highest pass rate at 96.26 per cent, while Chandrachur Sen from Cooch Behar secured the top position with 99 per cent marks.

2023: The results were declared on May 19, with the overall pass percentage reaching 86.15 per cent. Shyamapriya Guru topped the examination with 98.86 per cent marks.

2022: The board declared the results on June 3, with an overall pass percentage of 86.60 per cent.

2021: The board recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage. Due to the pandemic, 50 per cent weightage was given to Class 9 final exams and the remaining 50 per cent to Class 10 internal assessments. No merit list was released that year.

What If A Student Fails?

Students who fail in one or more subjects will be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations. The board is expected to announce the supplementary exam schedule along with the result declaration.

The online Madhyamik 2026 marksheet will be provisional in nature. Students can collect their original marksheets from their respective schools approximately 15 days after the results are declared.

Official Notice By The Board