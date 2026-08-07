"Ready To Be Humiliated": Vijay-Stalin Junior War Of Words Over Mekedatu Dam

The Cauvery water issue boiled over in the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Friday with Chief Minister Joseph Vijay and Leader of Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin engaging in a heated exchange in the House.

Questioning the government's stand on the Cauvery water issue and Karnataka's move to build the Mekedatu dam, Udhayanidhi Stalin accused the Vijay government of not doing enough to stop the dam project in the neighbouring state.

"The government must clarify in the Assembly what steps have been taken to stop Karnataka from going ahead with the Mekedatu dam," the Leader of Opposition asked the Chief Minister.

Hitting back at the allegations, Chief Minister Vijay pointed out that the Assembly had passed a resolution against the Mekedatu dam and that he had also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the project.

"We will do whatever it takes to safeguard the interests of Tamil Nadu farmers," the Chief Minister said.

He then sought to turn the tables on the DMK, pointing out that it was their government in 1969 that first allowed the Karnataka project.

Udhayanidhi Stalin then questioned the Vijay government's resistance to an all-party meet on the Mekedatu issue, pointing to a united front being put up by Karnataka parties.

"Karnataka convened an all-party meet. For their rights, they have united as a single team," he said, referring to Karnataka's stand. "Why is the TVK government rejecting the idea of an all-party meet to show unity for the Tamil cause on the Mekedatu issue?" the Leader of Opposition asked.

Udhayanidhi Stalin then went on to question the idea of Vijay's visit to Bengaluru to talk to the Karnataka government.

"The government first leaked the Chief Minister's plan to visit Bengaluru. Later, when there was opposition, the Chief Minister denied it," he said.

It may be noted that there was reportedly a proposal for a Chief Minister's visit to Bengaluru. But Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asked Vijay to defer his planned visit. Shivakumar cited heightened tensions and protests over the Cauvery water-sharing dispute, and offered instead to host Vijay for a tour of the drought-hit Cauvery basin at a later, more cordial time.

Defending his proposal to visit Karnataka, Vijay hit back, asking what was wrong in talking to the neighbouring state.

"When hostile countries are trying to solve issues through talks, I thought of having talks with our neighbouring state. Some asked what if we are humiliated out of such an attempt. Even if that happened, I am ready to get humiliated for the people of Tamil Nadu," the Chief Minister said.

The proposed Mekedatu dam is a decades-old dispute between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The proposed reservoir, located in Ramanagara district (now Bengaluru South), aims to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and generate 400 MW of power. Karnataka has assured that Tamil Nadu's allocated share of Cauvery water will not be compromised.

The Tamil Nadu government, however, continues to strongly oppose the project, citing concerns over water sharing. Shivakumar maintains that Karnataka will proceed with its preparations to submit a revised Detailed Project Report.

In a letter to the Prime Minister last month, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay opposed the project. Vijay also questioned why the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission were entertaining Karnataka's proposal despite objections raised by Tamil Nadu.