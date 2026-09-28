Madhya Pradesh Influencer Nidhi Tiwari With 16 Lakh Followers Dies By Suicide

Social media influencer Nidhi Tiwari, who had a combined follower base of 16 lakh on Facebook and Instagram, has died by suicide. She was 30. Nidhi had around 900,000 followers on Facebook and nearly 700,000 on Instagram, making her one of the most prominent social media personalities from the Vindhya region. Her posts regularly drew thousands of reactions, while her videos reached millions of viewers. In 2024, Nidhi won the title of 'Miss Pretty India', after which she was trying to make a career in the field of modelling and acting.

Nidhi's body was found hanging at her home in Bhusa Mod on Saturday. Her family members took her to the hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Her posts regularly drew thousands of reactions, while her videos reached millions of viewers.

According to locals, Nidhi aspired to build a career in acting and the film industry. She remained active in modelling, events and digital content, using social media to build her public profile and pursue her ambitions.

Her family claimed Nidhi was speaking to someone over the phone on Saturday evening when she allegedly died by suicide.

However, police said conversations and other circumstances preceding her death are being examined. Officials have cautioned against drawing conclusions about the reason for the suicide before the investigation is complete.

Call records, digital activity and other relevant evidence are being examined, officials added.

Morwa police station in-charge Dr Gyanendra Singh said they are gathering information from Nidhi's family, acquaintances and others connected to the case.

News of her death triggered an outpouring of grief on social media. Followers who once filled her posts with messages praising her appearance, confidence and achievements have been posting tributes.