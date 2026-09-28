Video: Vijay Launches One-Gram Gold Ring Scheme For Newborns

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay on Monday launched the 22-carat one-gram gold ring scheme - Maternal Uncle Gold Ring Scheme (Thaaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam) - for newborn babies in Madurai, fulfilling a key electoral promise.

Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji hospital, Vijay held the babies for a while and gave away the gold rings.

Vijay seen putting a gold ring on a newborn

The government has earmarked Rs 755.83 crore for the scheme.

The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood, promote women's health and encourage institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare.

The state government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout of the programme targeting the children born in state-run hospitals, to native mothers.

The scheme applies to eligible babies born on or after June 22, 2026.

Vijay seen taking selfies with new mothers in Madurai

"A maternal uncle is someone who is among the first to rush in when a child is born, sharing in his sister's happiness as his own. He assures her that he will always stand by her and her child, offering love, support and a sense of security. Today, the Tamil Nadu Government, under the leadership of our brother, Mr. Vijay, is embracing this sacred bond of the maternal uncle and, as a gesture of that affection, is set to provide a one-gram gold ring to every child born in government hospitals," Tamil Nadu Minister Arun Raj said.

"When the scheme was announced and the question arose as to where it should be launched, the place chosen by our Chief Minister was Madurai. This is the sacred soil of Madurai, blessed with the compassion and grace of Mother Meenakshi," the TVK Minister said.

According to the Tamil Nadu government, each gold ring will have a unique serial number and will be given in tamper-proof packaging.

Mothers who are permanent residents of Tamil Nadu and have registered under Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) and obtained a Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) ID will be eligible to receive the benefit under the scheme.

To clear the backlog of babies born between June 22 and the date of the launch, the government will distribute the rings through 107 hubs across the state.

The distribution begins today at the rate of 100 babies per day per hub.

From the date of the launch, babies born in government hospitals will be given the gold ring at the time of discharge itself, according to the state government.

The Opposition parties have expressed concern over using Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation to procure gold rings which is actually used to procure drugs and medical related items.

DMK leader TKS Elangovan contrasted the scheme with the price rise, adding that it will not help the common man.

"The free gold ring will not help common man. Price rise has hit everyone, farmers are suffering," the DMK leader said.

The TVK has clarified that the scheme aims to encourage deliveries in government hospitals and asserted that legal opinion has been taken and that the scheme will be executed well.

The Service Doctors and Post Graduate Association health care has flagged difficulties in protecting gold rings in lockers at the hospitals, saying that health care will get disturbed. They have suggested that rings be provided via banks.