"He Will Die In Cage": Judge's 'Courage' Note To 10-Year-Old Rape Survivor

A minor rape survivor told a court that the man she called "uncle" should be kept in jail until he grows old. The trial judge listened, and at the end of the verdict wrote the child a personal message. Now the Delhi High Court has ordered that the message reach her, along with her compensation.

Child's Plea And Judge's Reply

At the end of her judgment, Trial Court Judge Rajni Ranga, Additional Sessions Judge-01 (POCSO) in Rohini, set aside formal legal language and wrote directly to the girl. The message reads:

"Dear Child, Beta, this Court heard you. When you said Jab tak uncle buddhe na ho jaaye, tab tak unhe jail mein hi Rakha jaaye, this Court listened. And this Court has answered your plea. Today, this Court has ordered that the man you called 'uncle' will never walk free again. He will live in a cage for the rest of his life. He will grow old in that cage. He will die in that cage. He will never be able to hurt you, or your little sister, or any other child, ever again. You are the bravest little girl this Court has ever seen. You came to Court, you pointed at the man who hurt you, and you told the truth. The man you called 'uncle' did a very bad thing to you. But you did not stay quiet. You told your mother. And because you had the courage to speak, he will never be able to hurt another child again. This Court cannot give you back your childhood. But Court can promise you that your words have been heard. Your plea has been granted. The man who hurt you will never see the sun as a free man again. Now, beta, live your life. Go to school. Make friends. Laugh. Play. Dream. This Court will always remember your courage."

High Court Orders The Message Be Delivered

The Delhi High Court has directed the North-West Delhi District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) to print the message and hand it to the girl or her family. The case was heard under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The court said the message must reach the child within two weeks, together with the compensation amount. The order was passed on 22 September 2026 by a bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Dinesh Bhutt.

The High Court noted that the incident took place on 23 July 2023, when the girl was seven. She is now ten. The bench described the trial court's note to her as a "message of courage."

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The matter arose from a criminal appeal filed by Sumit Shakya. The trial court had convicted him of aggravated sexual assault on a girl under the age of 12, and of criminal intimidation.

Under the POCSO Act, he was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for the rest of his natural life and fined Rs 1 lakh. For criminal intimidation, he received five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 20,000. Both prison terms are to run concurrently.

Rs 10.50 Lakh Compensation For The Girl

The trial court fixed compensation at Rs 10.50 lakh. It took into account the suffering of the girl and her family, the nature of the crime and its long-term effect on the child.

The High Court has also asked the DLSA Secretary for a report on the status of this payment.

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The High Court declined to give immediate relief on the plea to suspend the convict's sentence and release him on bail. The bench said, considering the evidence in the case, including forensic proof, it was not inclined to suspend the sentence at this stage.

The DLSA status report will be heard next on 4 November 2026. The appeal is listed again on 20 January 2027.