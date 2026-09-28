Punjab Women Panel Seeks Reports In Rape, Student Death Cases In Universities

The Punjab State Women Commission has taken suo motu notice of two separate incidents involving women students at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and Chitkara University.

The cases include allegations of rape at LPU and the reported suicide of a student at Chitkara University.

Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lalli Gill said the Commission has sought detailed reports from the concerned district administrations, including the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs).

According to the notice, the Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the incidents reported at both universities and has asked the district administrations to submit detailed reports.

In the LPU case, allegations of rape have triggered protests by students against the university management. The protesting students have questioned why, according to them, no immediate action was taken by the management after it allegedly became aware of the incident.

The Commission is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the allegations, the response of the university authorities, and the action taken by the police and district administration.

In the Chitkara University case, involving a girl student who was reportedly missing and later found dead in an apparent suicide, the Commission will examine the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is also expected to seek details about the concerns and issues reportedly faced by students and whether these were brought to the notice of the university management and addressed appropriately.

The Commission will review the reports submitted by the respective district administrations before deciding on any further course of action.

The development comes amid growing concerns over student safety, the response of educational institutions to serious complaints, and the mechanisms available to students for raising grievances.