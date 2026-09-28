Punjab's Lovely Professional University Suspends Classes, Postpones Mid-Term Exams Amid Unrest

Amid widespread student unrest over an alleged rape incident on the campus, Punjab's Lovely Professional University (LPU) has suspended classes for 10 days and deferred its mid-term examinations until further notice.

In a notice issued to students, LPU said regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from September 28. The revised schedule for the mid-term examinations will be communicated separately through the University Management System (UMS).

"Regular classes will remain suspended for a period of 10 days with effect from 28th Sept. 2026 (Monday). Mid-Term Examinations are postponed until further notice. The revised examination schedule will be communicated separately via UMS," the university in a notice said.

The university has also allowed students to travel to their hometowns during the 10-day period, in consultation with their parents or guardians.

Students who choose to stay back have been advised to remain inside their hostels or places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in activities related to the unrest.

Read: Students Climb Atop MiG-23, Tank As Dramatic Scenes Unfold At Punjab's LPU

"Students may, in consultation with their parents/guardians, travel to their hometowns during this 10-day period, if they wish to do so. Students who stay back are advised to stay inside their hostels/places of residence and avoid unnecessary movement or involvement in any unrest activities in the interest of their own safety," the university further stated.

Keeping in view the prevailing situation, Punjab's Chitkara University has declared September 28 to October 1 as non-teaching working days. In a notice, the university informed faculty and staff members that the period would be observed as non-teaching working days due to administrative reasons.

Notably, massive protests broke out at Lovely Professional University in Punjab's Phagwara on Sunday after social media posts alleged that a student had been raped on the campus premises.

Police said the matter is under investigation and have not yet verified the claims circulating online. Officials are working to establish the facts of the case, while the identity of the alleged accused remains unknown. An FIR has been registered against several unidentified persons, and further investigation is underway.