Students Climb Atop MiG-23, Tank As Dramatic Scenes Unfold At Punjab's LPU

A student climbing onto an Indian Air Force MiG-23UM aircraft and 10 others on top of a military tank installed on the campus -- Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Jalandhar is witnessing massive protests and cameras are capturing striking visuals.

The incident unfolded early Sunday after hundreds of protesters gathered at the private university in Phagwara following reports that a student had allegedly been raped on campus by an outsider.

The allegations have not been independently established. Police have said an investigation is underway to determine what happened, while university authorities have denied the rumours and said there was no truth in the claims being circulated.

Videos from the campus showed large groups of students protesting and chanting slogans. Other footage showed damage to window panes and flower pots, while some objects and parts of a university building were seen on fire. Some shops on the campus were also allegedly vandalised.

The unrest began near the university's girls' hostel around 1 am, police said.

Students alleged that a student staying in the university hostel had been raped on September 24. They claimed the alleged assault involved a plumber or construction worker and said the hostel warden had been informed but that no action had followed.

"When we reached here, we came to know that there were rumours. Because of the rumours, students gathered here," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora said. "We spoke to students who had some issues with the LPU administration. We heard them and are trying to get them resolved. The situation is completely under control."

Deputy Inspector General of Police for the Jalandhar Range, Naveen Singla, later said police had received the statement of the student and registered a case.

"We have now received the information and her statement, and a case has been registered," he said.

Photo Credit: PTI

Singla said the FIR was initially being registered against an unknown person because the identity of the alleged accused had not been established. He said the students' account was that a girl staying in the G3 hostel had been raped three days earlier and had subsequently returned home.

"The matter will be investigated and there will be a forensic analysis, CCTV analysis, phone analysis. Investigation will be conducted with along the student leaders," he said.

The police said a Special Investigation Team would investigate the allegations. Singla said the SIT would be led by Superintendent of Police (Phagwara) Major Singh.

National Highway Blocked

Students blocked the Jalandhar-Phagwara section of the national highway, causing major traffic disruption. Police diverted traffic from the affected stretch towards the Phagwara-Jandiala road for vehicles travelling towards Jalandhar, while other traffic was routed through arterial roads.

Singla said police forces from across the Jalandhar Range had been mobilised as the situation developed.

"We mobilised forces here, including myself and all the SSPs from our range. Upon arriving, we learned that their primary grievance was regarding the alleged rape of a female student three days ago (September 24)," the DIG said.

He said the students had additional demands and that representatives would meet the university administration.

"The students have some other demands as well; for instance, the female students have requested that the entire staff in their hostels be female. So, there are some such specific demands, and we will ensure they are met by sitting down with the management," he said.

University Rejects Allegations

LPU registrar Monica Gulati said in a statement that "there is no truth in the rumours currently being circulated".

The university said it had received information that "anti-social elements" were spreading what it described as false, baseless and fabricated rumours through social media and other channels.

The university appealed to students, parents and members of the public not to believe, circulate or amplify the claims, and asked them to rely on information communicated through official channels.