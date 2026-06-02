Is Mojtaba Khamenei Alive? Marco Rubio's Big Update On Iran Supreme Leader

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is alive and has increasingly become active. Khamenei was injured on February 28, the day the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, which also claimed his father, Ali Khamenei.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio said that there were signs that he has taken an active part in the country's affairs.

"I think there are indications out there that he is increasingly engaging at some level," Rubio told senators.

Rubio's comments come as talks between the US and Iran remain stalled even as the fragile ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8 is currently facing severe pressure.

Rubio expressed hope for a deal with Iran while insisting that Tehran must severely limit its nuclear programme in order to see sanctions lifted.

"There is the prospect before us, which could happen today, it could happen tomorrow, it could happen next week," Rubio said.

He said that Iran must agree to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which is affecting the passage of oil and gas, and also stop firing ships that are passing through. He said that once that is done, the US will help remove the mines that Iran put in the strait.

"They have to announce very clearly 'The straits are now open, we're not charging a toll'." We will help remove the mines that they put in there, and they will not fire on ships."

Apart from opening the key shipping channel, Iran has to agree to either scale back or cancel uranium enrichment.

"They have to agree on negotiating severe and long-term limitations and/or cancellation of enrichment activity", he said.