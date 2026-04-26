West Bengal Class 10th Result 2026 Date And Time: Keep These Login Credentials Ready

WBSE Class 10th Result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBSE) is set to announce the results of the Madhyamik Pariksha (secondary examination) 2026 on May 8, as confirmed by the board. The board will announce the WBSE Class 10 results through a press conference. Soon after the announcement, the Madhyamik (Class 10) scorecards will be made available on the official websites of the board for download.

Madhyamik students can visit the official websites of the board, wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.wb.gov.in, to download their 10th marksheets. To avoid heavy traffic on the official websites, candidates can also check their West Bengal Class 10 results on the NDTV Education Portal. The board conducted the Madhyamik exams from February 2 to 12.

Login Credentials Required

To download their WBSE Class 10 marksheets, candidates will be required to enter the following details in the result login window:

Roll Number

Date of Birth (in dd/mm/yyy format)

CAPTCHA code (will appear on the screen)

It is advisable to keep the login credentials ready to access the scorecards as soon as the result download link becomes active. For the 2025 cycle, the board had set up sub-division-wise camp offices to distribute the West Bengal Class 10 marksheets and certificates.

Also check: West Bengal Madhyamik (Class 10) Result 2026 On May 8, How To Check Scorecard

Last year, the West Bengal board announced the Class 10 results on May 2 at the office of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Nivedita Bhavan, Salt Lake, Kolkata. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.56 per cent in 2025.