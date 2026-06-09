West Bengal JEE Result Expected Soon: Check List Of Participating Institutes For Engineering, Pharmacy

WBJEE 2026 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board is expected to announce the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) 2026 results soon on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. The WBJEE 2026 for admission to Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy and Architecture courses in different universities and colleges of West Bengal was conducted on May 24, 2026.

The board will prepare the WBJEE merit list and ranks based on the candidates' scores in the common entrance test. Candidates will be able to view and download their rank cards, which will contain their WBJEE score and rank from the official login portal. According to the official exam notification, the board does not publish any rank or score list for public release to ensure the confidentiality of individual candidates.

WBJEE 2026: Participating Universities

Check the list of participating universities and departments of West Bengal in the WBJEE 2026.

Aliah University, New Town Bidhan Chandra Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya, Mohanpur, Nadia Department of Jute and Fibre Technology, Calcutta University Jadavpur University Kazi Nazrul University, Asansol Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology, West Bengal University Institute of Technology, University of Burdwan University of Calcutta (College of Science, Technology and Agriculture) University of Kalyani, Science Instrumentation Centre Faculty of Technology, Uttar Banga Krishi Viswa Vidyalaya Faculty of Dairy Technology, West Bengal University of Animal & Fishery Sciences

Central Government Engineering College

The central engineering institute participating in the West Bengal undergraduate admissions is the Ghani Khan Choudhury Institute of Engineering & Technology, Malda.

State Government Engineering Colleges

The following state government engineering colleges are participating in the WBJEE for the admission session 2026-27.

Alipurduar Government Engineering and Management College, Alipurduar

Cooch Behar Government Engineering College, Cooch Behar

Government College of Engineering and Leather Technology, Kolkata

Government College of Engineering & Textile Technology, Berhampore

Government College of Engineering & Ceramic Technology, Kolkata

Government College of Engineering & Textile Technology, Serampore

Jalpaiguri Government Engineering College, Jalpaiguri

Kalyani Government Engineering College, Kalyani, Nadia

Ramkrishna Mahato Government Engineering College, Purulia

State Government Pharmacy College

The state government pharmacy college participating in the WBJEE 2026 admissions is the Institute of Pharmacy, Jalpaiguri.

There are also several private institutes participating in the WBJEE this year. Candidates are advised to read the admission and eligibility rules of each college before the counselling process begins.