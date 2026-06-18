WBJEE 2026 Results Out: Rank Cards Released, Here's Direct Download Link

WBJEE 2026 Rank Card Out: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) activated the direct link to download the rank card for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026 at 4 pm today. The board had declared the results earlier in the afternoon.

Candidates can access and download their rank cards through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. The rank card contains subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, qualifying status, and the candidate's merit rank.

With the results and rank cards now released, the board is expected to announce the counselling schedule soon. During the counselling process, candidates will be able to view the seat matrix of government and private engineering and technology institutions across West Bengal before exercising their choices.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, details of which will be announced separately by the board.

According to the merit list released by the board, Shaswat Banerjee secured the top position in the General Merit Rank (GMR) list. Souridho Mondal and Umang Bhut secured the second and third ranks, respectively.

The top 10 rank holders in WBJEE 2026 are:

Shaswat Banerjee

Souridho Mondal

Umang Bhut

Rahul Konai

Sarban Bhattacharya

Arha Bhattacharya

Srijan Suir

Manish Senapati

Sabyasachi Laskar

Debojeet Pal

The entrance examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admission to undergraduate courses offered by universities and colleges across West Bengal.

How To Check WBJEE 2026 Result

Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the "WBJEE 2026 Rank Card" link on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: View the rank card and download it for future reference.

WBJEE 2026 Marking Scheme

The examination followed a three-category marking pattern across subjects.

Category 1: Each correct answer carried one mark, while an incorrect response attracted a penalty of 0.25 mark.

Category 2: Each correct answer was awarded two marks, with a deduction of 0.5 mark for every incorrect answer.

Category 3: Questions carried two marks each and had no negative marking. However, selecting any incorrect option resulted in zero marks for that question.

For questions with multiple correct options in Category 3, candidates received proportionate marks if they selected some, but not all, correct answers without choosing any incorrect option. Unattempted questions carried no marks in any category.