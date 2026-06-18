WBJEE 2026 Results Out: Shaswat Banerjee Tops, Rank Cards Available From 4 PM

WBJEE 2026 Results Out: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Thursday declared the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2026, paving the way for admissions to undergraduate programmes in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy across the state.

Candidates can access and download their rank cards from 4pm onwards through the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in, wbjeeb.in. The rank card contains subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, qualifying status and the candidate's merit rank.

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the counselling process, details of which will be announced separately by the board.

According to the merit list released by the board, Shaswat Banerjee secured the top position in the General Merit Rank (GMR) list. Souridho Mondal and Umang Bhut claimed the second and third ranks, respectively.

The top 10 rank holders in WBJEE 2026 are:

Shaswat Banerjee Souridho Mondal Umang Bhut Rahul Konai Sarban Bhattacharya Arha Bhattacharya Srijan Suir Manish Senapati Sabyasachi Laskar Debojeet Pal

The entrance examination was conducted on May 24, 2026, for admission to undergraduate courses offered by universities and colleges in West Bengal.



How To Check WBJEE 2026 Result



Step 1: Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the WBJEE 2026 result link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using the required credentials.

Step 4: View the result and download the rank card for future use.

Counselling Process To Begin Soon

The counselling process will commence soon. During counselling, candidates will be able to view the seat matrix of government and private engineering and technology institutions across West Bengal before exercising their choices.

WBJEE 2026 Marking Scheme

The examination followed a three-category marking pattern across subjects.

Category 1: Each correct answer carried one mark, while an incorrect response attracted a penalty of 0.25 mark.

Category 2: Each correct answer was awarded two marks, with a deduction of 0.5 mark for every wrong answer.

Category 3: Questions carried two marks each and had no negative marking.

However, selecting any incorrect option resulted in zero marks for that question.

For questions with multiple correct options in Category 3, candidates received proportionate marks if they selected some, but not all, correct answers without choosing any incorrect option. Unattempted questions carried no marks in any category.