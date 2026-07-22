West Bengal JEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out: Fee Payment Till July 23

WBJEE 2026 Counselling: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now check their allotment status using their roll number and password. Seats have been allotted based on candidates' merit rank, filled choices, category, and seat availability.

Candidates satisfied with their allotted seat must complete the seat acceptance process by paying the required fee on or before July 23, 2026. The Round 2 cutoff has also been released along with the seat allotment result.

Direct Link: WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026

WBJEE Counselling 2026: Important Dates

Check the given below WBJEE Counselling 2026 schedule:

Round 2 Seat Allotment Result: July 21, 2026

July 21, 2026 Round 2 Seat Acceptance Fee Payment: July 21 to July 23, 2026

July 21 to July 23, 2026 Reporting to Allotted Institute for Document Verification & Admission: July 21 to July 23, 2026

July 21 to July 23, 2026 Candidate Withdrawal Window: July 21 to July 23, 2026

July 21 to July 23, 2026 Round 3 Registration and Choice Filling: July 24 to July 26, 2026

July 24 to July 26, 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: July 28, 2026

July 28, 2026 Round 3 Seat Acceptance Fee Payment: July 28 to July 30, 2026

July 28 to July 30, 2026 Round 3 Reporting for Document Verification & Admission: July 28 to July 30, 2026

How to Check WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result?

To check the WBJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2026, candidates can follow the given below steps:

Visit the official WBJEE counselling website at wbjee.nic.in.

Click on the 'WBJEE 2026 Round 2 Seat Allotment' link.

Enter your roll number and password.

Submit the details to view the allotment result.

Download and save the allotment letter for future admission formalities.

If satisfied with the allotted seat, pay the seat acceptance fee by July 23, 2026.

Candidates allotted seats in WBJEE 2026 Round 2 should complete the fee payment and admission formalities before July 23 to secure their allotted seat.