US Fed Keeps Rates Unchanged: What It Means For Indian Stock Markets

As widely anticipated, US Federal Reserve's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) kept federal funds rate unchanged at the range of 3.5 per cent-to-3.75 per cent on Wednesday (March 18). However, to treat this as a routine pause would be to miss the larger story as the US Fed decision comes amid the ongoing Iran war, a surge in crude oil prices, and persistent inflation concerns. These factors make this decision far more consequential than it appears on the surface.

To understand its implications for India, one must first understand what the Fed is responding to, and, equally importantly, what it is choosing to ignore (for now).

Why Did The Fed Hold Rates Steady?

At its core, the US Fed is navigating a difficult trade-off. On one side lies inflation. The central bank has now revised its preferred inflation gauge -- PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation -- to 2.7 per cent for 2026, higher than earlier projections. On the other side is economic growth. While still stable at 2.4 per cent, the US GDP growth is showing signs of vulnerability beneath the surface.

Ordinarily, such a backdrop might have justified a rate cut. In fact, until recently, markets were pricing in at least two rate cuts in 2026. But the outbreak of Iran war has complicated the picture.

Oil prices have surged sharply over the last three weeks. Brent crude briefly climbing past $110 per barrel has raised the spectre of fresh inflation. The uncertainty here is not just about the shock itself, but also about its duration and scale. In such circumstances, the Fed has chosen caution over action. The message is simple: the Fed is willing to wait.

What Did US Fed Chairman Signal?

US Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledged that the economic outlook remains "uncertain," particularly due to developments in the Middle East. The Fed, he indicated, does not yet have enough clarity to assess how deeply the conflict will affect inflation, growth, or employment.

This is important. Central banks are most effective when they act with conviction. Powell, instead, is signalling conditionality: policy will respond, but only when the data becomes clearer. The so-called "dot plot" projections reinforce that only one rate cut is now expected in 2026. The rate cut cycle, if it comes, will be shallow and delayed. In other words, the era of easy liquidity is not returning anytime soon.

Global Market Reaction: A Shift In Expectations

Financial markets responded not to the decision itself, but to the tone behind it. The US dollar strengthened, with the dollar index rising to 100.31. US bond yields climbed, with the 10-year yield touching 4.27 per cent. And the US equity markets weakened, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling over 1 per cent. This combination -- stronger dollar, higher yields, weaker equities -- is typical when markets adjust to the idea of "higher rates for longer". But there is a second layer to this reaction.

The escalation in the Middle East, including threats to energy infrastructure from Iranian attacks in the Gulf, has made crude oil (not interest rates) the dominant variable in global markets. Therefore, it's is no longer a policy-driven market, it's a fundamentals-driven one.

US Fed Holds Rates Steady: Impact On India

The impact of a Fed decision on India is rarely direct. However, it operates through a series of interconnected channels, including capital flows (inflows/outflows), currency movements, commodity prices, and investor sentiment.

1. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs): Higher US yields make American assets more attractive relative to emerging markets like India. For foreign investors, the choice becomes straightforward: stay invested in volatile emerging markets or move capital into safer, higher-yielding US bonds. Recent data already reflects this shift. FIIs offloaded over Rs 2,714 crore worth of equities in a single session on Wednesday. For the year so far, their selling trend remains intact. A Fed that is in no hurry to cut rates only reinforces this trend.

2. Currency Pressure: A stronger dollar typically translates into a weaker rupee, which already fell to an all-time low of 92.63 on Wednesday. This has two consequences for India: imported inflation rises, particularly through crude oil, and investor confidence weakens, as currency depreciation erodes returns.

For foreign investors, currency risk becomes as important as equity returns. Even modest depreciation can offset gains, making India less attractive in the short term.

3. Crude Oil: If there is one factor that outweighs the Fed in the current context, it is oil. India imports more than 80 per cent of its crude requirements. A sustained rise in oil prices worsens the current account deficit, pushes up inflation, and compresses corporate margins. Sectors such as aviation, paints, and FMCG are particularly vulnerable. Higher input costs are difficult to pass on fully to consumers, especially in a fragile demand environment. This is why market participants are focusing less on the Fed and more on the trajectory of crude.

4. Interest Rate Expectations In India: A delayed rate cut cycle in the US reduces the room for aggressive easing by the Reserve Bank of India. If the RBI cuts rates too quickly while the Fed remains on hold, capital outflows may increase. Besides, the rupee may come under further pressure. This creates a constraint on domestic monetary policy, particularly at a time when growth concerns are emerging.

5. Equity Market Sentiment: Perhaps the most subtle (yet significant) shift is in market psychology. For much of the past decade, global markets were supported by abundant liquidity. Low interest rates meant that capital flowed easily into equities, often irrespective of underlying fundamentals. That phase is now over. With the Fed signalling patience and caution, markets are being forced to reassess earnings quality, balance sheet strength, and the ability to grow without cheap capital.

What Should Investors Watch Out For?

The combined effect of higher oil prices, a firm dollar, and cautious global liquidity is uneven across sectors. The sectors likely under pressure include -- financials and NBFCs (due to tight liquidity expectations), real estate (rate-sensitive), and consumption-driven sectors (input cost pressures). Meanwhile, certain sectors are relatively resilient: IT services (benefiting from a stronger dollar), export-oriented businesses, and select defensives such as pharmaceuticals



In the near term, three variables will determine the direction of Indian stock markets: trajectory of crude oil prices, extent and duration of the Middle East conflict, and sustained FII flows (or outflows). The Fed, for now, is a secondary factor: important, but not decisive.