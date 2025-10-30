US Fed Cuts Rates For 3rd Time This Year, Flags Labour Market Concerns

A divided US Federal Reserve lowered interest rates Wednesday for a third consecutive time this year, flagging labour-market concerns even as inflation remained elevated amid President Donald Trump's tariffs.

The cut by a quarter percentage point brings rates to a range between 3.50 per cent and 3.75 per cent, the lowest in around three years.

The move was in line with market expectations, although the path ahead is less certain.

The Fed pencilled in at least one more rate reduction next year, and flagged heightened risks to employment as it announced Wednesday's move.

But a rift within the central bank deepened with three officials voting against the modest reduction.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed president Jeffrey Schmid instead sought to keep rates unchanged. Fed Governor Stephen Miran backed a bigger, half-percentage-point cut.

The Fed's rate-setting committee consists of 12 voting members -- including seven members of the board of governors, the New York Fed president and a rotation of reserve bank presidents -- who take a majority vote in deciding the path of rates.

On Wednesday, Fed officials also lifted their 2026 GDP growth forecast to 2.3 per cent.

They lowered inflation expectations slightly for the next year, while their projections of the unemployment rate remained unchanged.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)