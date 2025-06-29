Chinese Manjha Kills Again, 22-Year-Old Latest Victim Of Killer Kite String

Banned kite strings, widely known as Chinese Manjha, have claimed one more life in Delhi. Twenty-two-year-old businessman Yash Goswami was on his scooter on the Rani Jhansi flyover in north Delhi when a kite string slashed his neck and he fell off the two-wheeler. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when Yash, who ran a shop of e-rickshaw spare parts in Karol Bagh, was returning home. When the two-wheeler was on the flyover, the manjha of a kite slashed Yash's neck and he fell from the scooter. By the time he was rushed to the hospital, he was dead.

Police reached the spot shortly after the incident and started an investigation. CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to find out who was flying the kite.

Yash's brother, Amit Goswami, demanded that the Delhi government ensure an effective ban on Chinese manjha. "How can anything that endangers lives be a pastime? People are dying every year, but the government is not doing enough. My brother was like my son, and he is no more," he said.

Chinese manjha is a menace that has been claiming lives in the national capital and elsewhere for years now. In July 2022, a biker died after a Chinese manjha injured him on Haiderpur flyover. A month later, another biker died of injuries due to a manjha on Shashtri Park flyover, followed by a similar incident on the Nathu Colony flyover. Chinese manjha killed a seven-year-old in July 2023 in Paschim Vihar. A cop was among two people injured in a similar incident on August 15 last year.

Police have been conducting raids against those making and selling Chinese Manjha. Over 1,000 rolls of Chinese manjha have been seized and two people have been arrested in this connection yesterday. But despite police action, Chinese manjha continues to make its way to the market and claim lives.