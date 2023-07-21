7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Chinese Kite String Slits Her Throat In Delhi

The police raided the kite shops and recovered aroud 200 kites and 33 rolls of kite string.

A seven-year-old girl died after her throat was slit by a Chinese kite string in Delhi on Wednesday. The girl was on her way to swimming classes on a motorcycle with her father in West Delhi's Paschim Vihar. On the way, a Chinese kite string got entangled around her neck, slitting her throat after which she died.

The body of the girl was taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem and was later handed over to her family yesterday.

Following the painful incident, the police swung into action and arrested seven people yesterday. DCP Outer Harendra Singh said that these people were selling Chinese kite string illegaly and putting people's life at risk.

Incidents of people getting injured or dying due to Chinese kite string are frequently reported in Delhi despite the ban on sale, production and use of the same imposed in 2017.

