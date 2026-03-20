Will You Drink A Cocktail By A Non-Human? Singapore Changi Airport Has An 'AI Bartender'

Imagine walking into a bar and placing your cocktail order by scanning codes and selecting from a digital menu. Sounds interesting? Now imagine there's no human behind the bar, but a bot mixing the liquids and crafting a refreshing cocktail - not a tablespoon here or there, but with machine-level precision.

This is what you get to witness when you are at Singapore Changi Airport. Amid bots cleaning the premises and AI-driven, hassle-free immigration and check-in processes, you also have the chance to meet Toni - Makr Shakr's robotic bartender.

In January 2024, Makr Shakr arrived at Singapore's Changi Airport, deploying a robot bartender - an enigma for travellers to witness at an airport.

Toni is not only a master of mixology, but it also carries forward Changi Airport's ethos of being one of the most innovative and futuristic spaces in the world. Travellers and transit passengers can experience its services as part of the Lotte Duty Free store.

How The AI Bartender At Singapore Changi Airport Works

For the first time, you will see no human bartender behind the bar, measuring spirits and liquids to create a concoction that helps you relax and unwind. Toni not only makes killer martinis, but it also ensures that the proportions of different liquids in your drink are accurate.

Toni is not only a master of mixology, but also makes the Changi Airport one of the most innovative and futuristic spaces in the world. Photo: Makr Shakr, Author

Located at the Lotte Duty Free stores in Terminals 2 and 3, Toni has the capacity to mix and create up to 80 drinks an hour. Not to mention, the sight of a bot shaking your drink with ice without spilling a single drop is nothing short of a marvel. It provides unmatched service, dependability, and precision.

Toni, the bartender, comes with two mechanical arms-one prepares the drink, while the other gently serves it to you. The sleek counter, interactive displays, and illuminated delivery section scream cutting-edge technology, making it impossible to miss.

Even if you are a teetotaller, you should not miss out on the fun of watching Toni at work.

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