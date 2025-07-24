Why The New Singapore Oceanarium Is Asia's Boldest Marine Experience

Let's be honest: when someone says "aquarium," you think of dim halls, sleepy fish and maybe a stingray or two gliding past disinterested children. That's what we expected too, even as NDTV stepped into the newly revamped Singapore Oceanarium for its exclusive media preview ahead of the launch.

And then the lights dimmed. A droplet of water descended on a digital dome overhead. And within minutes, we were spiralling into a journey across 500 million years of marine evolution, with everything from prehistoric beasts to AI-powered jellyfish tanks and, somehow, even snacks shaped like sharks.

Officially reopening today, July 24, the Singapore Oceanarium at Resorts World Sentosa is here to turn your "aqua-curiosity" into a full-blown obsession.

Singapore Oceanarium. Photo: Author

The ocean is alive here, in ways you haven't seen before. Trust us, you'll want to clear at least half a day. And a full phone battery.

What once was the beloved S.E.A. Aquarium has now been transformed into a world-class ocean institute, three times bigger and packed to the gills (pun intended) with immersive storytelling, interactive tech and 40,000 marine residents waiting to say hello.

So, how deep are you willing to go?

A Journey Through Time And Tide

If you've visited the S.E.A. Aquarium before, wipe your memory clean. What now stands in its place is three times larger, divided across three floors and 22 thematic zones guiding you through the origin, evolution and future of life underwater, and so thoughtfully designed that it feels less like an attraction and more like a living documentary you can walk through.

You'll begin with the poetic 'Drop of Water', standing under a suspended dome where magnified plankton dance in synchrony to immersive sound and light, a humble reminder that the tiniest things often matter the most.

Planktons. Photo: Author

From there, it's a fluid progression through past, present and possible futures, seamlessly blending science, storytelling and sensory magic.

Whether you're five or fifty, every zone is designed to spark curiosity, inspire action and let you interact with the marine world in ways you've never imagined before.

Spoiler alert: Your next three hours will be spent with manta rays, moon jellies and prehistoric sea beasts.

What You Absolutely Can't Miss

Ocean Wonders

Welcome to jellyfish heaven. Home to one of the world's largest Kreisel tanks (a 6.8-metre circular habitat), this zone is hypnotic.

Pacific Sea Nettles. Photo: Author

Moon jellies, Pacific and Atlantic sea nettles, and the adorably bizarre fried egg jellyfish pulse under mood lighting, turning the room into an underwater rave you never want to leave.

Moon jellyfish. Photo: Author

We found ourselves whispering "wow" a little too loudly as sea nettles, blubber jellies and fried egg jellyfish drifted like a slow-motion disco.

Spotted Jellyfish. Photo: Author

Someone next to us said it felt like watching a live lava lamp. Accurate.

Shark Seas

Yes, the iconic sea tunnel from the previous aquarium remains, but it's been expanded and refined. Scalloped hammerheads, sandbar sharks, tawny nurse sharks and sand tigers glide inches from your head.

Sharks. Photo: Author

New info panels on either side of the tunnel now give you shark-spotting superpowers.

Ancient Waters

If you're a fan of prehistoric beasts, prepare for gills and chills. Life-sized animatronics of extinct monsters like the Dunkleosteus and Xiphactinus loom overhead, while survivors like the American paddlefish, horseshoe crabs and Australian lungfish keep the timeline real.

Don't skip the display on poison dart frogs. Yes, they're colourful, yes, they're cute, and no, you shouldn't lick one.

Coral Reefs And Coastal Tides

A love letter to local biodiversity. In the Coral Reefs and Coastal Tides zone, we spotted a fish that literally spits water to catch bugs (hello, archerfish), watched mudskippers hop like hyper toddlers and nearly screamed when a skunk cleaner shrimp tried to clean our fingernail through the tank glass.

Singapore Oceanarium. Photo: Author

Also: the mandarinfish. Please go see the mandarinfish. It's like someone let a toddler design a fish with every crayon in the box.

This is also one of the most hands-on zones, perfect for kids and curious adults alike.

Coral Gardens

An explosion of colour and life. With moray eels, giant clams and live coral towers, this zone showcases why reefs are known as the rainforests of the sea.

Mandarin Fishes. Photo: Author

Keep an eye out for Achilles tangs, anthias, and mandarinfish, all zipping through a riot of colour.

Open Ocean

This is the showstopper. A 36-metre-wide viewing panel (yes, thirty-six) opens up to an 18-million-litre tank housing over 120 species, including three majestic reef manta rays named Mako, Mana and Mika.

Open aquarium. Photo: Author

You may also spot spotted eagle rays, zebra sharks and giant trevallies floating through a space that feels more cathedral than aquarium.

Whale Fall And Seamount

Where death becomes life. Here, you'll walk beneath the life-sized skeleton of a sunken whale, learning how its decomposition nourishes ecosystems for decades.

Life-sized skeleton of a sunken whale. Photo: Author

Deep-sea oddities like the Australian ghostshark, Japanese isopod, and deep akaza prawn await in darkened tanks: eerie, yet entrancing.

Migrators

From vertical journeys by Japanese pineapplefish to long-haul travels by Indo-Pacific bottlenose dolphins, this zone celebrates marine nomads.

Skunk Cleaner Shrimps. Photo: Author

Digital screens show ethical practices and enrichment programs ensuring the dolphins' physical and mental well-being.

Ocean's Future And Hallway Of Hope

The message is loud, clear and inspiring: we still have time to turn the tide. Expect real-life marine conservation success stories, a digital pledge wall and a sense of responsibility (and hope) you'll carry out with you.

Aquarist Lab. Photo: Author

You Won't Just See the Ocean. You'll Touch It. Paint It. Learn From It.

What truly sets the new Singapore Oceanarium apart is its user-friendly interactive experience. Throughout the journey, you'll find digital panels that let you learn more about each species, track migration paths, and even "paint" your own virtual fish, which then swims across a large communal screen.

Singapore Oceanarium. Photo: Author

And if you're a fan of augmented reality, the Oceanarium app (launching July 23) is your new best friend. From ticketing and guided tours to priority access and AR-enhanced zones, it turns your visit into a smart, seamless expedition.

Aquafest On A Plate

Exploring the depths can work up an appetite. Enter Ocean Bites and Tide Deli, snack stops where the food isn't just tasty, it's themed.

Singapore Oceanarium. Photo: Author

From shark-shaped sandwiches to jellyfish cupcakes, every item is part of an aqua-inspired fest, guaranteed to delight kids and grown-ups alike.

Merch, But Make It Meaningful

End your journey at the Singapore Oceanarium Store, which goes beyond plushies and fridge magnets. Sure, you'll find adorable axolotl plush toys, but also eco-friendly merchandise and collaborations with local artists, designed to promote sustainable and conscious shopping.

What You Need To Know

Location: Singapore Oceanarium, Resorts World Sentosa

Opening Date: July 24, 2025

Timings: 10 AM - 7 PM daily

Ticket Prices:

Residents: S$42 (adults), S$35 (children/seniors, non-peak), up to S$49 during peak

Non-residents: S$50 (adults), S$39-43 (children/seniors depending on day)

Children: Ages 4-12, Seniors: 60+

Book via the Singapore Oceanarium App for special perks, including free Pier Adventure access till Aug 31.

Final Verdict: Is It Worth It?

Absolutely. Whether you're a marine biology buff, a family with kids, an eco-conscious traveller, or someone simply looking for a magical, meaningful way to spend a day, the Singapore Oceanarium is a must-visit.

This isn't just Singapore's best marine attraction, it might be one of Asia's best-designed experiential spaces. It's educational without being boring, interactive without being gimmicky, and somehow manages to thrill both kids and adults without sacrificing depth or science.

Singapore Oceanarium. Photo: Author

There are moments that genuinely stop you in your tracks, watching a reef manta ray glide like liquid silk, or standing under a suspended whale skeleton learning how life blooms from death. It's a full-circle experience that celebrates marine life, yes, but also our responsibility to it.

So go. Dive in. And don't be surprised if you leave feeling a little more blue, in the best way possible.

