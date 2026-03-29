Watch: Miss Grand Thailand Finalist Wears Veneers On Stage After Viral False Teeth Moment

A couple of days ago, a video of Miss Grand Thailand contestant Kamolwan Chanago went viral, in which her false teeth came off during a preliminary round. She was in the middle of introducing herself when the incident happened. However, this did not deflect her from her path. She simply put them back on and walked on the ramp with confidence.

En un evento de belleza, Miss Tailandia sufrió un percance cuando se le cayó la dentadura postiza. pic.twitter.com/0o6URHkrcx — Bandit Mapache (@banditmapache_) March 26, 2026

If it were any other contestant, the viral moment might have shattered their confidence, considering that beauty pageants are all about looking flawless. But Kamolwan Chanago showed that these competitions stand for much more than perfection. She embraced the moment during the finale and turned a viral mishap into a proud statement.

Miss Grand Thailand Finalist Wears False Teeth On Stage

A video is now going viral from the finale night, in which Kamolwan Chanago, dressed elegantly in a shimmery red couture, embraced her veneers live on stage. She walked up to the microphone with her original teeth and broke into a smile.

In front of the audience and the judges, she put on her false teeth, flaunted them, and continued with the rest of the round. A video shared by Apoyo Peru Reinas on Instagram showcases how the contestant owned the viral moment, cementing the fact that she is proud of it.

Social Media Reactions

Reacting to the video, a user wrote, "That's called having a unique personality."

Another mentioned that what the finalist did was brave. She shut down everyone who trolled her after her video from the preliminary round went viral.

A third wrote, "Love her confidence," praising her.

Another user commented, "That's some awesome confidence!"

A fifth wrote, "I loved it! Most mocked, very good play."

Another pointed out, "What's left, take it with humour... It's still cute."

A user wrote that it was the most intelligent and charismatic thing the Miss Grand Thailand contestant could have done, adding that it's always best to make the most of unexpected circumstances.

While Kamolwan Chanago did not win the title, she certainly won everyone's hearts. Pattama "Ning" Jitsawat (Miss Grand Chonburi) won the Miss Grand Thailand 2026 crown on March 28, 2026.

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