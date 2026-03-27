Viral: Miss Grand Thailand's Teeth Fall Off On Stage, She Finishes Her Rampwalk

Beauty pageants are all about perfection - well-styled hair, flawless makeup, stunning outfits, and an on-point ramp walk. But these runways across the world often witness unprecedented mishaps.

Recently, Miss Grand Thailand's contestant Kamolwan Chanago experienced an embarrassing moment during the preliminary round of the pageant on Wednesday. Kamolwan Chanago, who is Miss Grand Pathum Thani, was in the middle of her introduction when her dental fixtures came off, but she quickly fixed them and went ahead to deliver a confident ramp walk.

En un evento de belleza, Miss Tailandia sufrió un percance cuando se le cayó la dentadura postiza. pic.twitter.com/0o6URHkrcx — Bandit Mapache (@banditmapache_) March 26, 2026

What Happened

When Kamolwan Chanago was in the middle of introducing herself, her false teeth almost fell out. She quickly caught hold of the dental fixture and turned around to push it back in and fix it.

Without any further delay, she turned to face the audience, smiled, and continued with her ramp walk. On the runway, the contestant maintained a smiling face and exuded confidence. At the end of the stage, she showed off her teeth for a few seconds while posing in a shimmery evening gown. After a few seconds, she closed her mouth, turned around, and completed the walk.

The video is going viral on the internet. Her calmness and bravery did not go unnoticed. As soon as she began her walk, the audience broke into cheers. She did not let the mishap deter her from her path.

How Did The Internet React

Irrespective of what happens, the internet always has a reaction. While a few trolls did not let the moment pass without making fun of her, a large section of users praised her composure.

Güzellik yarışmasında Tayland güzeli konuşurken takma dişleri çıktı.. Daha kötü ne olabilirdi kipic.twitter.com/oBY5Cka9IC — R E M (@REM__BEN) March 27, 2026

She delivered a strong performance without breaking her stance, and the internet is impressed with her. Many people are under pressure to look perfect, especially while participating in a beauty pageant where the focus is mostly on appearance.

Replying to the viral video shared by The Urban Herald, a user wrote, "Flawless recovery." Another pointed out that we must practise empathy.

A third said, "So beautiful! A woman pursuing her dream with conviction, regardless of her circumstances. What a woman!"

The finale of Miss Grand Thailand is set to take place on Saturday. The winner will represent Thailand at the Miss Grand International 2026 in India.

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