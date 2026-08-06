Jiya Shankar's Butter Yellow Engagement Dress Is Summer Romance Done Right

Jiya Shankar is officially engaged, and her proposal pictures with boyfriend Kaaran are all things happy and romantic. Instead of going for a heavily styled look, the actress picked an outfit that felt easy, fresh and perfect for a garden proposal by the sea. From her soft butter yellow dress to her natural makeup and sparkling engagement ring, every detail matched the relaxed setting.

Jiya Shankar Kept It Fresh In Butter Yellow

Jiya Shankar picked a butter yellow satin maxi dress that looked elegant without trying too hard. The dress featured a soft cowl neckline that gave it a flowy look. It had slim shoulder straps and a fitted bodice that gently hugged her frame before falling into a sleek, floor-length skirt. The fabric had a soft sheen that caught the natural light beautifully.

The silhouette stayed clean and minimal with no heavy embroidery, sequins or prints. It was the kind of dress that lets the colour and fit do all the talking. The pastel yellow shade added a fresh and cheerful touch.

Her footwear was equally understated. She paired the dress with nude open-toe block heels that blended well with the outfit and kept the attention on the dress.

Soft Glam Done Right

Jiya's beauty look followed the same less-is-more approach. She wore her long hair in loose, soft waves with a centre parting.

Her makeup stayed fresh with a glowing base, softly defined brows, neutral brown eyeshadow and a thin eyeliner. A generous coat of mascara made her eyes stand out, while peachy blush added warmth to her cheeks. She finished the look with a glossy nude-pink lip that matched the soft colour palette.

For jewellery, the star kept things minimal. She wore delicate floral stud earrings, a slim gold bracelet and a few dainty rings. Of course, the biggest highlight was her engagement ring. The stunning oval-cut diamond sat on a gold band with marquise-shaped side diamonds.

Kaaran Complemented Her Perfectly

Kaaran matched Jiya's relaxed style with a neutral linen outfit. He wore an ivory embroidered linen shirt featuring floral thread work across the front, paired with off-white straight-fit trousers. The earthy tones worked well with the outdoor location and gave the look a breezy holiday feel.

He completed the outfit with black double-strap sandals, a simple chain necklace and a neatly groomed beard.

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