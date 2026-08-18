Telangana Woman Kills Husband With Pestle Over Retirement Money Dispute

An alleged dispute over retirement benefits and property allegedly turned fatal in Telangana's Husnabad town, where a 62-year-old government employee was killed during a confrontation with his wife at their home.

The man who died has been identified as Venkatesham, a Commercial Tax Officer working in Asifabad who was due to retire this month. His wife, Rajamani, is employed as an Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM).

According to police, the couple had been involved in repeated arguments over Venkatesham's retirement benefits and the distribution of property.

''The dispute intensified as his retirement approached, with disagreements over how the retirement money and assets would be handled'', said the police.

The latest fight allegedly escalated at their home on Sunday night, during the confrontation, Rajamani allegedly attacked Venkatesham with a pestle, leaving him critically injured. He later died from his injuries.

After receiving information about the incident police reached the residence and took Rajamani into custody.

A case has been registered, and investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the fatal assault.

Investigators found that Rajamani had allegedly been demanding that the retirement money be placed in her name or that property be divided.

Police shifted the dead body for post-mortem examination and are questioning the accused and recording statements from family members and others familiar with the dispute.

"The exact circumstances and motive behind the death are being investigated," police said and added that further details will emerge after the post-mortem examination and completion of the ongoing investigation.