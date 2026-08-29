Kim Soo-Hyun To Make First Public Appearance In South Korea Kim Sae-Ron Row

Actor Kim Soo-Hyun is all set to make his first public appearance in South Korea, following the allegations involving late actress Kim Sae-Ron.

What's Happening

Per Yonhap News Agency, Kim Soo-Hyun will appear as an award presenter at The Fact Music Awards, which will take place in Busan on September 19. The officials from the awards organising committee also confirmed the news.

His return comes after months of hiatus following allegations about his relationship with Kim Sae-Ron surfaced. The late actress died by suicide at her home in February 2025. She was 24.

Background

These allegations came to the light in March 2025 by conservative YouTuber Kim Se-ui through his YouTube channel Hover Lab.

Soon after the allegations surfaced, Kim Soo--Hyun held a press conference, where he admitted that he had been in a relationship with Kim Sae-Ron but denied claims that they had dated when she was a minor.

Kim Soo-Hyun also filed defamation complaints against the YouTuber and the late actress' family, who claimed that he fated the actress when she was a "minor".

Recently, the South Korean Police dropped an underage dating charge against the actor that had been raised by Kim Sae-Ron's family, citing a lack of evidence.

Kim Soo-Hyun's Work Front

On the work front, Kim Soo-hyun has continued some activities outside South Korea. He recently appeared on a live television broadcast in Indonesia and is scheduled to meet fans in the Philippines in October this year.