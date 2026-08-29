'Worst Part': Uorfi Javed Hospitalised, Shares Health Update

Uorfi Javed has once again been hospitalised. The social media influencer on Instagram shared a glimpse of her latest hospital visit. In the picture, Uorfi was seen with an IV cannula attached to her hand as she appeared to be undergoing treatment. Keeping things light despite the situation, Uorfi referred to the hospital visit as her “yearly admission."

In another image, Uorfi was seen lying in a hospital bed while Itni Shakti Hame De Na Data played in the background. She also shared a close-up shot of the IV cannula inserted into her hand and called it the “Worst part!”

In another post, the influencer appeared to take a light-hearted approach to the situation, writing, “Anaesthesia k alag maze hai bhai.” Uorfi has not disclosed the reason for her hospitalisation yet or revealed when she is expected to be discharged.

Uorfi Javed has previously been candid about her health struggles. In January 2026, she revealed that her weight had dropped to 38 kg during a period when she was “so sick and depressed.” She recalled surviving on just one meal a day while avoiding carbohydrates, which left her feeling moody, angry and irritable. Despite weighing so little, Uorfi said her face remained swollen. She later credited weight training with improving her health.

A few months later, in June 2026, Uorfi spoke about experiencing severe facial swelling around a year and a half ago. Addressing rumours that the swelling was caused by fillers, she clarified that it was actually triggered by allergies, stress and elevated cortisol levels. She also revealed that she is allergic to cats, even though she has three at home.

On the work front, Uorfi Javed was last seen as a mischief-maker on Splitsvilla X6