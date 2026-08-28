Kriti Sanon's 'Rakhi Fashion Committee' Post Goes Viral Amid Outfit Row

Kriti Sanon has found herself at the centre of controversy after appearing in the Rakshabandhan advertisement campaign of jewellery brand GIVA. She was severely trolled for her revealing outfit. The plunging neckline of the attire was heavily criticised, with some claiming it disrespected the traditional sanctity of the Rakshabandhan festival.

Earlier today, on the occasion of Rakshabandhan, the actress took to Instagram and made a subtle dig at the ongoing moral policing surrounding the "right" outfit for Rakhi.

Sharing a picture of herself holding her younger sister Nupur Sanon's hand, with rakhis tied on each other's wrists, Kriti wrote, "While the Rakhi fashion committee is still in session. We're focusing on what really matters. Happy Rakhi to all."

What Is The Current Controversy About?

In the jewellery advertisement, Kriti Sanon is seen celebrating Raksha Bandhan while wearing a bralette-style blouse with a cape and a draped skirt, an outfit that did not sit well with a section of social media users.

Kangana Ranaut took a swipe at Kriti Sanon's Rakhi advertisement campaign, in which the actor faced criticism on social media over her choice of clothing. "Why would you tie a rakhi to your brother while wearing a bikini or undergarments?" Kangana asked, describing the campaign as "intentionally creepy".

In response, Kriti shared a lengthy note, writing, "Imagine being this bothered by what another woman chooses to wear. Respectfully, evolve. PS: I'm the one who tied the rakhi, and if I don't have a problem with it, why do you? The essence of festivals is not in the clothes you wear; it is in the emotions and meaning you attach to the traditions."

Following the controversy, jewellery brand GIVA withdrew the campaign and issued a statement on social media.

Days after Kangana Ranaut's 'bikini' attack over Kriti Sanon's attire in a Rakhi special advert, the actor and BJP MP said, "Who has stopped the Cocktail 2 actor from wearing anything she wants?"

"Jis tarah ki filmon mein hum unhe dekhte hain, unhe kaun rok raha hai kuch pehnne se? Kis ne unhe roka hai, kis ko kya padi hai?" (The way she dresses in films, who has stopped her from wearing anything she wants? I don't think anybody has anything to do with her choice of outfits"), Kangana said when asked about her recent comment on Kriti Sanon's outfit during a conversation with Sudhir Chaudhary on Decode Live.

Kangana also said, "A woman can wear whatever she wants to wear on Raksha Bandhan."

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon's Rakhi Ad Row: Trolling, Kangana Ranaut's Attack To Brand's U-Turn