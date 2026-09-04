<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Director Recalls Initial 'Derogatory' OTT Rejection Of The Film

After storming the domestic box office with a surprising Rs 61 crore within 27 days of its release, Hanuman Ansh scripted history on its own. Director Vishal Chaturvedi recently revealed how the film was rejected by an OTT platform before the project came into being. He candidly shared how that rejection enlightened him and made him certain that the story of Baba Neem Karoli had to be told.

In conversation with India TV, Vishal Chaturvedi said, "I had gone to pitch my story on an OTT platform, and there they told me that I have an Indian story with international relevance. I narrated Maharaj Ji's story in such a way that I literally broke down."

He added, "Mujhe laga jis tarah unhone reject kiya, jis bhaasha ka prayog kiya, woh thodi derogatory thi. The way they said it, I felt that the narrative in their mind, the way they rejected it, there is a hole in their mind through the narrative. Now it is necessary to bust that narrative."

"We are filmmakers, we have been rejected a thousand times. You narrate a story and if you don't understand it, you say that it is good, but we will do it later," he concluded.

Box Office Journey

Hanuman Ansh minted Rs 10 lakh on its opening day (August 7).

In week one, it minted Rs 1,08 crore as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

The second week was also decent, minting Rs 40 lakhs at the domestic box office.

The strong word-of-mouth did wonders and in the third week, the film minted Rs 10.40 crore.

After the fourth week, the film's net collection in India stands at Rs 61 crore.

What is Hanuman Ansh about?

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, also known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge plays Maharaj Ji in another stage of the story. The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and a U certificate.

ALSO READ | Hanuman Ansh To Release Globally On September 11 After Storming Desi Box Office With Rs 61 Crore