Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the filmmakers behind Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die, 7 Dogs brings together actors from India, Egypt, Europe, Hollywood and West Asia. Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt coming together on screen for an international project generated buzz with the trailer drop, and now the internet has reacted to the film following its release today.

Internet Reactions

One person wrote, "The movie #7Dogs is a tremendous leap forward for Saudi and Arab cinema in general, a jaw-dropping work that dazzles you with the sheer scale of production and the level of action, thrill, and suspense. A work that proves - with the numbers - that Saudi cinema is capable of competing with global productions in terms of crews, production, and filming locations, and it reflects the magnitude of the progress we've reached."

Another viewer mentioned, "I watched the movie #7Dogs and found myself facing a work that transcends the boundaries of expectations - an unparalleled creativity in direction and cinematography, and a meticulously crafted cinematic piece worthy of world cinema and confidently rivaling it. A gripping plot, escalating suspense, and evident care for the finest details made the experience enjoyable from the very first scene all the way to the end (the aeroplane scene). To be honest, I feel we are on the cusp of a truly global cinematic industry, driven by ambition, vision, and substantial support under the leadership of His Excellency Advisor Turki Al-al-Shaikh, who has contributed to opening new horizons for the entertainment and film industry."

Another user added, "I entered #7Dogs and I was so excited for it because of the project's scale and the huge buzz that preceded it, and after watching it, I can say that we're facing a massive cinematic work that raises the bar of expectations for the film industry in the region. The film is visually stunning, from the cinematography quality to the direction and artistic execution, and the action scenes that came at a world-class level, reflecting the magnitude of the effort and resources mobilised for this work. Moreover, the presence of the stars, their performances, and the massive production granted the film additional value and made the experience enjoyable and full of thrill. This project deserves credit for its ability to present an ambitious model of what Saudi and Arab cinema can achieve when vision, support, and resources converge in a single work."

A fan followed the positive reactions around #7Dogs and ticket window numbers at the Arab level, saying, "All this great success is attributed to the maker of success and excellence, His Excellency Turki Al-Shaikh, who opened the doors of Riyadh city to be the great window for global and Arab works. Riyadh today is the hub of the steeds and here is the soft power."

What Is 7 Dogs About?

The film is set around a crime syndicate called ‘7 Dogs' and a dangerous new drug called Pink Lady. According to Variety, the story follows Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi, who arrests Ghali Abu Dawood, a senior member of the crime group.

A year later, the syndicate returns with plans to move the new drug across the Middle East. Khalid then has to work with Ghali, who knows the group and its operations better than anyone else.

The film has been written by Turki Al-Sheikh, who also produced the project. It has been mounted as a large-scale action film, with crime, chase sequences, and international locations forming a major part of the story.

Salman Khan And Sanjay Dutt's Reunion

Salman and Sanjay's appearances became a talking point when the trailer of 7 Dogs was released. Salman is seen in a white suit in one scene, where he says, "You know what he does? He documents his whole life."

Sanjay, meanwhile, is shown walking with a group of men while holding a gadget. Another scene features Salman asking a character, "Why do you look like a criminal to me?"

Salman and Sanjay have shared screen space several times before, including Saajan (1991), Chal Mere Bhai (2000) and Yeh Hai Jalwa (2002). They also reunited last year for AP Dhillon's track Old Money.

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