Kushboo Sundar's Daughter Anandita Slams Ozempic Weight-Loss Rumours: 'Ungodly Hate At 15'

Actor-politician Kushboo Sundar and filmmaker-actor Sundar C's daughter, Anandita, has opened up about her long weight-loss journey and the intense trolling she faced growing up in the public eye.



Speaking on the JFW podcast, she addressed persistent rumours about her transformation, including speculation around the use of weight-loss drugs, and shed light on the impact of online hate during her teenage years.

Anandita said, "I think a lot of people don't realise, it wasn't sudden. I started losing weight in 2018 or 2019. So, it took me seven years to get here. There was also COVID, so no one saw that we were losing weight. My first drastic weight loss was over three years, during COVID. Everyone's like, Oh my god, she's done this, she's done that, she's gotten surgery. But y'all haven't seen us. How do you decide?"

Addressing the speculation around popular weight-loss drugs and online narratives about her transformation, Anandita said she often finds humour in the assumptions people make, even as she acknowledges the constant nature of criticism.

"Now people see me, they're like, Ozempic, Mounjaro...I laugh about it because they make up stories. I realised that the hate will never stop...it will never stop. I never lost the weight to please other people. But to get that ungodly amount of hate at that age, no one realised we're talking to a child. I was 15 years old, my parents were celebrities, not me. Why do you feel entitled to tell me how ugly I am?" said Anandita.

Beyond body-shaming, Anandita also spoke about the nature of 'insults' directed at her on social media, including those rooted in ignorance and prejudice.

"See, I think transgender people are beautiful. Right? I think they're great; I think they're so nuanced and beautiful. And I know many transgender people who are just the sweetest, kindest people I've ever met in my life. But when I open Instagram, people's favourite 'insult' to use with me is that I look like a trans person. So, this is not only mean to me. You're also homophobic. You're also ignorant."

She emphasised that being compared to transgender individuals should not be viewed as derogatory and expressed concern over the underlying bias reflected in such comments.

"First of all, I don't think being trans or looking like a trans person is an insult, right? But this is what I see more than anything else. I am a woman. You know what, more than anything, I try to go through life being as kind as I can be. I can't control other people. All I know is these people are unkind. The saddest part is that most people in the world are. If I post a photo, most of the comments are about how ugly I am. I have developed a thick skin, but isn't that such a sad thing?" said Anandita.



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