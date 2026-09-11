<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Sequel: Producer Breaks Silence On Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Cameos

Sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh has been wreaking havoc at the box office, leaving everyone stunned. As of today, on Day 35, the film has earned Rs 163.13 crore in India's net collections. Producer Namrata Singh recently revealed whether followers of Neem Karoli Baba - on whom the film is based - such as Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Julia Roberts, will make cameo appearances in the sequel.

Namrata Singh told Bollywood Hungama, "I have reached out to some of them and they were aware of the film earlier."

Furthermore, she added, "I am a devotee and so is Vishal. We have personal stories with Maharaj Ji - mine for 14 years and Vishal's for 20 years. We want to make films on our saints and take them to the world. There are thousands of devotees whose lives he touched in India, and they come first without doubt. The Kainchi story is about the Indian devotees. The third film will focus on how he put India on the global map through the spiritual energy he transferred to foreigners - be it Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter founder Jack Dorsey, Julia Roberts, etc. However, we'll touch on that later (in the third part)."

Hanuman Ansh Sequel

What started as a quiet theatrical release has turned into a strong box-office run for Hanuman Ansh. The Vishal Chaturvedi directorial has found an audience through word of mouth and has now crossed the Rs 60 crore mark in India.

Amid the film's success, the director has confirmed that the story will return with a sequel.

Hanuman Ansh, which released on August 7, ended on a note that suggested there was more to Neem Karoli Baba's story. Vishal has now confirmed that the makers are indeed taking the narrative forward, with the second part already in development.

What Will Hanuman Ansh 2 Be About?

Vishal recently interacted with audiences at a multiplex in Agra, where he opened up about his plans for the next film.

The sequel will take audiences to several places that hold significance in Neem Karoli Baba's life.

The story will first explore his connection with Firozabad, his birthplace. From there, the story will move to Agra, Mathura, and other locations linked to his spiritual journey.

The idea, Vishal explained, is to explore more important phases of Neem Karoli Baba's life that could not be covered in the first film.

Hanuman Ansh Trilogy

Hanuman Ansh was conceived as the first chapter of a much larger story.

At the time of its announcement on February 20, 2026, the makers had revealed that the project was planned as a trilogy. The films draw inspiration from Divine Detour, a book authored by Vishal Chaturvedi.

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