<i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Scripts History, Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark At Box Office

Hanuman Ansh, a small-budget movie based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Baba Neem Karoli, has now crossed the coveted Rs 200 crore mark.

The film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 205.15 crore. The nett collection, on the other hand, is at Rs 173.63 crore.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

The relentless promotional campaign has taken a toll on director Vishal Chaturvedi's health. He is now returning to Mumbai.

Speaking about his plans, Vishal said that Ganesh Utsav is beginning in Mumbai and that during the festival, he will visit different pandals to thank Bappa.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a retelling of the life of Uttarakhand's revered saint Baba Neem Karoli, whose real name was Lakshman Narayan Sharma.

The film, made on a budget of Rs 1.75 crore, follows a grieving young Lakshmi Narayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

The film stars Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas Patel.