Rs 1.75 Crore Budget, Rs 175 Crore Collection: <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> Is The Sleeper Hit Nobody Saw Coming

Hanuman Ansh has proven to be a sleeper hit at the box office.

What's Happening

Made on a budget of approximately Rs 1.75 crore, Hanuman Ansh has crossed the Rs 175 crore mark at the box office.

The film has earned nearly 100 times its production cost.

It has completed 36 days but has continued to show considerable hold at the box office.

Hanuman Ansh collected an impressive Rs 10.50 crore on its sixth Friday.

Background

Hanuman Ansh did not have an easy run initially. After the release of the film, the arrival of movies such as Batwara 1947 and Awarapan 2 saw its screen count fall to just 25.

However, after Batwara 1947 failed to perform as expected, the number of screens for Hanuman Ansh gradually started increasing.

The audience response also grew, with crowds thronging theatres to watch the film.

The relentless promotional campaign has taken a toll on director Vishal Chaturvedi's health. He is now returning to Mumbai.

Speaking about his plans, Vishal said that Ganesh Utsav is beginning in Mumbai and that during the festival, he will visit different pandals to thank Bappa.