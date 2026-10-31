Sara Ali Khan's Surya Namaskar, Ananya Panday's Shavasana: How Each Of These Benefits Your Health?

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan were hosted by Karan Johar in the recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Janhavi, "At the gym Janhavi, what would you do if you were stuck in the sauna with Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday?" To this, Janhvi replied, " Sara would be doing burpees or Surya Namaskar because she is sweating and she wants to get a... whatever, all of that. Ananya would meditate but her idea of meditating is actually, she just sleeps. She's like 'I'll meditate in Shavasana.' And I was like 'You know you're just sleeping, right?'"

Yoga is known to improve flexibility, reduce stress and maintain overall health. However, not all yoga asanas work in the same way. While some involve continuous movement and physical effort, others focus on relaxation and calming the mind. Surya Namaskar and Shavasana are two such poses that have different but complementary health benefits. Both are commonly included in yoga routines, but their effects on the body and mind can vary.

Surya Namaskar, also known as Sun Salutation, is a sequence of yoga poses performed in a particular order. It involves stretching, bending and controlled movements. On the other hand, Shavasana, also called Corpse Pose, is a resting pose generally done at the end of a yoga session. It involves lying still and consciously relaxing the body. Read on to understand how these two poses can help you.

What Is Surya Namaskar And How Does It Benefit Your Health?

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga positions performed one after another. Each movement is coordinated with inhalation or exhalation, helping develop better control over breathing. Here are some of the health benefits of Surya Namaskar.

1. Improves Flexibility

Surya Namaskar involves stretching different parts of the body, including the shoulders, back, hips, legs and hamstrings. Moving between the different positions helps improve the range of motion. Practising it regularly can reduce stiffness and make everyday movements easier.

2. Strengthens Muscles

The different positions in Surya Namaskar engage several muscle groups. The plank-like position benefits the arms, shoulders, abdomen and legs, while forward bends and lunges engage the lower body. Over time, it can help improve muscular endurance and core strength.

3. Improves Cardiovascular Health

Surya Namaskar involves continuous movements that can increase the heart rate, particularly when performed at a faster pace. This makes it a form of physical activity that can boost your cardiovascular health. The intensity depends on the speed, number of rounds and fitness level of the individual.

4. Weight Management

Since Surya Namaskar involves repeated movements and engages several muscle groups, it uses energy and increases calorie expenditure. The number of calories burned depends on factors such as body weight, speed and duration. When combined with a balanced diet and other forms of physical activity, it can help in weight management.

5. Improves Breathing

Coordinating movements with breathing encourages people to pay attention to their breath. This can improve breathing awareness and help develop better control over inhalation and exhalation.

What Is Shavasana And How Does It Benefit Your Health?

Shavasana is a pose that is usually performed at the end of a yoga session. The word comes from Sanskrit, where 'Shava' means corpse and 'Asana' means posture. To practise it, you lie flat on your back with your legs slightly apart and arms resting comfortably beside your body. Your palms face upwards, and your eyes remain closed. Here are some of the benefits of Shavasana.

1. Reduces Stress And Promotes Relaxation

Shavasana allows the body to slow down after physical activity. By focusing on breathing and consciously relaxing different muscle groups, it can help reduce tension.

2. Helps Calm The Mind

Unlike physically demanding yoga poses, Shavasana requires very little movement. Instead, the focus is on getting rid of distracting thoughts and becoming more aware. Regular practice can help improve mental relaxation and make it easier to manage everyday stress.

3. Helps Relax Muscles

After exercise or a physically demanding yoga session, muscles may feel tired or tense. Shavasana gives the body a chance to rest and release unnecessary muscular tension. It can be particularly beneficial after a sequence of stretches or physically challenging yoga postures.

4. Supports Better Sleep

Practising relaxation techniques can help people unwind, especially when they feel mentally or physically tense. Shavasana helps in slow, comfortable breathing and relaxation, which can help prepare the body for sleep.

Surya Namaskar Vs Shavasana: Which One Should You Practise?

Surya Namaskar and Shavasana serve different purposes and should not be viewed as alternatives to each other. Surya Namaskar helps improve flexibility, muscular endurance and cardiovascular fitness. Shavasana, on the other hand, focuses on relaxation, mental calmness and recovery after physical activity.

You should include both in a yoga routine. Surya Namaskar can be practised at the beginning of a session, while Shavasana can be performed towards the end to allow the body and mind to relax.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.