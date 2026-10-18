Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's period drama Ranabaali released on October 16, 2026. While audiences highly appreciate Vijay Deverakonda's intense performances, they are equally fascinated by his elite fitness routine. Deverakonda's approach to fitness goes far beyond standard gym workouts. His versatile regimen seamlessly blends weightlifting, plyometric training, yoga, and more. To prevent training fatigue and maintain peak cardiovascular health, the actor often substitutes traditional cardio with competitive sports like pickleball.

Vijay Deverakonda's fitness routine

Several videos and social media posts have previously provided a glimpse into his fitness routine. Some key elements include:

1. Weight training

His regimen initially focused heavily on strength training to add muscle mass. Particular focus was given to targeting his physical weaknesses, which his trainer identified as his legs, back muscles, and shoulders. He strictly maintained this discipline despite dealing with one or two shoulder injuries. Previously, his trainer Kuldep Sethi spoke to GQ and mentioned, "When you hit your muscle back to back, it's almost as if you're killing it, the break time is extremely minimal, almost twenty seconds become two exercises in a shorter time - this helps you put better muscle and it's almost akin to an aerobic exercise."

2. Sports

He incorporates competitive sports into his physical training by playing high-intensity pickleball.

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3. Agility and Plyometrics

To portray a UFC/MMA fighter convincingly, his program evolved to integrate hardcore plyometric and agility exercises to enhance his flexibility and overall mobility.

4. Daily timeline

According to an Instagram post, his active daily schedule reveals a split training structure:

07:00 am: Begins his first physical session of the day at the gym.

04:00 pm: Attends a dedicated physiotherapy session focused entirely on active stretching, physical recovery, flexibility, and injury prevention.

07:00 pm: Heads out to the pickleball court for an intense, competitive racquet session.

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5. Diet details

According to Sethi, Vijay Deverakonda's diet strategy was structured into precise, highly restricted phases to achieve a clean, ripped athletic physique without excess fat for his role in Liger.

Macronutrient Focus: His daily meals were high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats.

His daily meals were high in fibre, protein, and healthy fats. Zero Sugar: He completely cut out and maintained a strict zero-sugar intake.

He completely cut out and maintained a strict zero-sugar intake. High-Carb Cycling: His trainer incorporated a strategic high-carb cycling phase to help build muscle fullness.

His trainer incorporated a strategic high-carb cycling phase to help build muscle fullness. Zero-Carb Depletion: To strip away final layers of fat and get completely shredded, he went through an intense three-week zero-carbohydrate depletion phase.

For recovery and mental focus, the actor has also been seen practising yoga and taking ice baths at times.

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