AAP Wants Delhi Liquor App Scrapped. Agency Says Approval Came In 2024

A mobile app that lets people in Delhi book liquor online has set off a political row. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wants it scrapped within 24 hours, but the government agency behind the service says the project was approved in 2024, when AAP itself was running the national capital.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday threatened mass protests against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over the app, which allows customers to book and pay for liquor online before collecting their orders from designated shops.

"Roll back this 'Book Your Liquor' scheme in 24 hours, else we will start mass agitation & protests against BJP Govt," Bharadwaj said in a post on X.

He also demanded the removal of Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, warning that AAP would ensure he was sacked if the scheme was not withdrawn.

The AAP leader accused Chief Minister Rekha Gupta of being more concerned about people queueing outside liquor shops than about patients at hospitals or women waiting for Pink Cards.

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He also questioned the government's priorities, referring to alleged voter deletions during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

"We will not let BJP continue this anti-people liquor scheme," he said.

Agency Cites 2024 Approval

Officials of the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, however, said permission for the online liquor-booking app was granted during the previous government's tenure in 2024.

According to a senior officer of the corporation, its management approved development of the app in December 2024 to ensure transparency, promote digital governance and prevent brand pushing at retail liquor outlets.

A work order followed on January 2, 2025, weeks before the BJP came to power in Delhi.

The document shows that the corporation awarded a contract worth Rs 5 lakh, including GST, to GITS India Solutions Private Limited for developing the Online Liquor Booking Mobile App.

The proposed app would allow customers to search for liquor brands, check stock availability at nearby outlets, make digital payments and receive booking updates.

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It also provided for Android and iOS versions, SMS alerts, QR-code-based stock information, age restrictions and integration with the systems of four government corporations operating liquor outlets.

The work order specified four weeks for development, testing, security audit and implementation.

Officials said the app was subsequently rolled out in November 2025 after the required trials.

Online Booking, But No Home Delivery

The political row has drawn attention to the corporation's online liquor-booking facility, available at 208 government-run outlets across Delhi.

Customers aged 25 and above can check available brands, select their preferred bottles and make payments through the "Delhi Liquor Booking" app.

There is, however, no home delivery. Customers must visit the selected outlet within 48 hours of payment and show a QR code to collect their orders.

Officials said the facility was intended to reduce queues at liquor shops and improve transparency in pricing and billing.