Opposition vs AAP In Punjab Over Parent-Teacher Meetings Video Orders

The Punjab government's Mega Parent-Teacher Meetings (PTMs) have triggered a political row, with Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal leaders accusing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of turning government schools into platforms for political publicity by allegedly asking teachers to record videos of mothers discussing its 'Mukhyamantri Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojana'.

The controversy erupted after instructions reportedly issued by the Punjab State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on Thursday asked schools to seek feedback from mothers attending the PTMs about the scheme, including their views on it and how they were using the money received under it. Schools were also reportedly asked to record videos of mothers sharing their experiences and upload at least 10 such videos on their respective social media pages.

The exercise was reportedly carried out at the School of Eminence in Phase 3B1, Mohali, where teachers were seen asking mothers about the scheme and recording their responses. At PM Shri Government High School in Nayagaon, Mohali, the principal was also seen interacting with mothers about the scheme, while pamphlets highlighting the state government's achievements were reportedly distributed among parents.

The reported instructions have drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, which has questioned the use of teachers and school social media platforms to promote a government welfare scheme ahead of the Assembly elections.

Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira said, "We @INCIndia condemn politicization of education in Punjab by @AamAadmiParty govt misusing school platforms for party propaganda."

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Congress leader Sachin Pilot also termed the Mega PTMs a publicity exercise, saying, "The mega PTM being organised by the AAP government in Punjab is yet another publicity gimmick. It raises serious questions about the priorities of the AAP government. When teachers are reportedly being asked to promote government schemes, record beneficiary testimonials, and facilitate the presence of MLAs, the focus shifts away from what truly matters."

"Education must remain above politics, not become a tool for political branding," he added.

Senior Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, alleging that the PTMs had been turned into marketing events for the government's welfare scheme.

"Bhagwant Mann's PR propaganda instead of books, cameras instead of blackboards: this is the Bhagwant Mann model of education! In the regime of a fake education revolution, there are publicity campaigns instead of books and cameras instead of blackboards. This is the education model of Bhagwant Mann!" he said.

"First place goes to Bhagwant Mann, who has turned Parent Teacher Meetings (PTMs) into marketing meetings for his 'Mawan Dhiyan' scheme! Second place goes to Education Minister Harjot Bains, who ordered that mothers be called to schools and teachers be forced to record videos asking them, 'What message do you have for the CM?'" Majithia further said.

He went on to say, "Third place goes to the Secretary, Education Department, who is implementing this shameful exercise! Is the focus no longer on discussing children's academic progress, but on making videos praising the 'Mawan Dhiyan' scheme? Is it mandatory to upload 10 good videos on Mstar and use the schools' social media platforms to promote the party? Shame on you! Are schools meant to secure the future of children, or have they been turned into PR agencies for your party?"

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Lok Sabha MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal attacked Punjab government and said that Punjab school teachers are "literally being used as personal pets". Tagging handles of AAP Punjab, and Bhagwant Mann, she said the state government "has now directed school teachers to record video testimonials from parents about its welfare schemes during the statewide Parent-Teacher Meeting (PTM) that is happening right now!"

"What's worse, these teachers have been told to submit a mandatory quota of 10 video clips per school! First, they were asked to conduct surveys, then the census, then another survey, and now they have been reduced to recording testimonials. The Govt is making them to everything except teaching! What is even going on in @harjotbains?" she said.

"I urge the Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) as well as the Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) to intervene urgently! This AAP advertising 'homework' given to teachers and parents needs to stop immediately!" the former Union Minister added.



Sisodia Hits Back At Congress

AAP leader and former Delhi Minister Manish Sisodia defended the PTMs and asked Congress why it failed to provide quality government education during its years in power.

In a post addressed to Sachin Pilot, Sisodia said, "Sachin-ji (@SachinPilot)! Why didn't the Congress, which held power for decades, provide excellent government schools for every child? Why were parents forced to pay exorbitant fees to private schools for a good education?"

"Today, when parents in Punjab's government schools sit with teachers to discuss their children's education, strengths, and weaknesses, you dismiss it as a 'publicity stunt.' Try asking these parents just how much this means to them," Sisodia said.

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Amid the political slugfest, Punjab Health Minister, while responding to questions in Patiala, denied that the state government had issued any notice directing schools to record videos of parents during the PTMs. He accused the Opposition of deliberately raising the issue and said the government was using mass communication to inform people about welfare schemes and facilities so that eligible beneficiaries could benefit from them.

The minister's response came amid questions over the reported SCERT instructions specifically asking schools to record mothers' views about the scheme and upload the videos on school social media pages.

Meanwhile, Mega PTMs were held across Punjab as part of the state government's education initiative, aimed at improving coordination between teachers and parents and discussing students' academic performance.

In Moga district, government schools organised meetings to brief parents about their children's classroom performance, progress and areas requiring improvement. At Bhim Nagar Senior Secondary School, parents of 827 students were briefed about their children's academic progress. Teachers discussed learning outcomes and suggested measures for improvement, while students who performed well academically were honoured with certificates.

Parents said the interaction helped them understand their children's performance and identify areas where additional support was needed.

While the government has defended the broader purpose of the PTMs, the reported instructions on recording and uploading videos about its welfare scheme have placed the education department at the centre of a political controversy, with the Opposition alleging that school platforms are being used for publicity rather than being kept exclusively focused on students' academic needs.