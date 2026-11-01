200 Passengers On Three-Year Journey Around The World Left Stranded In Cambodia After Cruise Faces Fuel Crisis

A luxury cruise promising passengers a three-year journey around the world has abruptly halted in Cambodia after its operator ran out of money to pay for fuel, leaving about 200 passengers stranded. Among those affected is a cancer patient who says the company has done little to help passengers find accommodation after they were forced to leave the ship, according to NYPost.

The MV Odyssey, which is currently at the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville, set sail in October 2024 after a four-month delay. Operated by Florida-based Villa Vie Residences, the ship promised a journey across seven continents, with permanent residency suites available for prices starting at around $130,000 (around Rs 1,23,38,625).

However, rising fuel costs have forced the company to cut the voyage short. Villa Vie said fuel costs had risen sharply since the war in Iran began, making it difficult to keep the ship operating.

Randy Cassingham, a passenger who has been documenting his experience on the cruise through his blog, said the company had not done enough to help residents arrange accommodation.

Cassingham, who has been receiving cancer treatment, decided to travel to Thailand to be closer to his doctors. He had previously taken two breaks from the cruise, each lasting several weeks, to undergo treatment there.

He explained that managing his condition had become difficult because the effects of medication and radiation had left him with limited energy and stamina. Living on the ship had made things easier, as he could rest in his own bed whenever necessary, while other forms of travel were more challenging.

According to Cassingham, Villa Vie has arranged shuttle services between the ship and the town because passengers are not allowed to walk through the cargo port. However, he said the company had not even provided a list of hotels where they could stay.

He also said Villa Vie had not offered to pay for their accommodation.

According to Cambodian officials, the MV Odyssey has a capacity of 650 people and was carrying 203 passengers, most of them Americans, along with 156 crew members.

The company's financial difficulties had reportedly been building for months. Two months before the ship was forced to stop, passengers Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin said residents had repeatedly been told that Villa Vie was running out of money but was hoping to secure financial support from investors.

In a YouTube video this week, the two passengers described how proposed financial solutions repeatedly fell through. Each failed attempt led to another round of discussions among residents about how to save the cruise, creating what they described as an emotionally exhausting cycle.

Villa Vie said it had attempted to reduce fuel consumption by slowing down the itinerary and spending more time in ports. However, these measures were not enough to offset the rising costs linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Company founder Mikael Petterson told Bloomberg that the company had asked residents to contribute towards fuel expenses by paying an additional $500 (around Rs 47,456) per month, along with a fuel surcharge. However, he said the proposal was met with resistance from passengers.

Fuel expenses, which had previously stood at around $1,800 (around Rs 1,70,851) per cabin each month, reportedly climbed to as much as $8,000 (around Rs 7,59,300) in parts of Asia.

Villa Vie sells cabins for permanent residency on the ship, with prices ranging from under $130,000 to $440,000. Residents also pay monthly fees ranging from $2,000 to $10,000.

According to Bloomberg, the company is now considering financial restructuring and seeking new funding over the next 60 days.

Despite the uncertainty, some passengers are hoping the cruise will eventually resume.

The MV Odyssey departed Belfast in October 2024, following a four-month delay, for what was intended to be a three-year voyage around the world.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Villa Vie Residences said it had been unable to continue carrying the operating losses caused by rising fuel expenses. The company added that passing the entire increase in costs on to residents was not a realistic option.

It said its current priority was to support residents, crew members and employees while working towards restructuring the business.

The company also said it was coordinating with passengers to arrange their disembarkation and identify temporary living arrangements. However, according to Bloomberg, Villa Vie will not pay for passengers' travel expenses to leave Cambodia.