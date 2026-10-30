'Never Ending' Luxury Cruise Ship Abandons 200 Passengers In Cambodia Ahead Of India Visit

A luxury cruise ship designed for a "never-ending" voyage has abruptly cut its journey short in Cambodia, leaving 200 passengers stranded. The Villa Vie Odyssey suspended operations on Tuesday (Oct 27) after its operator announced that soaring fuel costs, driven by the ongoing Middle East crisis, had made the trip financially unsustainable. The US-based company behind the cruise, Villa Vie Residences, said it is currently helping passengers arrange disembarkation and temporary housing while it explores a financial restructuring.

The vessel, which can accommodate up to 650 passengers, left Belfast in October 2024 on a nonstop world voyage. The passengers were pitched an itinerary with stops at more than 400 ports of call and a global circumnavigation every three-and-a-half years.

Yet on Tuesday, the passengers were ordered to disembark in the Cambodian port city of Sihanoukville, a once sleepy beach town that has gained global notoriety in recent years as a hub for Chinese casinos and scam centres.

Quizzed about the incident, Mikael Petterson, Villa Vie's founder and executive chairman, said he was doing his best to right the ship, while referring to himself as the 'villain'.

"I feel awful," Petterson told Business Insider, adding: "Nobody that's tried residential cruising has succeeded, and we've gone further than anyone else. But I think we would have been absolutely fine and we would have seen this through if there was no Iran war."

Patterson said he was in talks with a potential investor and was expecting a new infusion of cash. However, after the deal fell apart, he was left out of options and considering bankruptcy.

"I'm the villain in the story, but I'm doing everything I can to support the residents on a solution," he said.

The ship was scheduled to drop anchor in Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand before reaching India. It was expected to dock in Kolkata on November 29 before venturing to Visakhapatnam and Chennai. After a short trip to Sri Lanka, the cruise was to return on December 24 and dock in Mangalore, Mumbai, Goa and Kochi.

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In August, the company hinted at the trouble in paradise through a memo. "We have now reached a critical point. The lack of full participation, combined with the unprecedented increase in fuel costs, means we must make immediate and creative operational decisions to preserve the voyage.

"We are asking every Resident who did not previously contribute to please do so now. We are also asking those who are able to provide additional support to consider helping with this immediate fuel requirement.

The company had sold permanent cabins at prices ranging from $119,999 to $439,999, with some buyer uprooting their landbound lives to spend the rest of their days on the luxury floating hotel with a pool deck and spa.