US Luxury Cruise Ship Halts World Tour Over Fuel Costs, Passengers Stranded In Cambodia

The Villa Vie Odyssey, a residential cruise ship offering passengers the chance to live at sea while travelling around the world, has suspended its voyage due to soaring fuel costs, forcing around 200 passengers to disembark in Cambodia. The US-based operator, Villa Vie Residences, announced the decision on Tuesday, October 27, saying rising fuel expenses had made its current business model increasingly difficult to sustain, BBC reported. The ship is currently docked in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, where the company is coordinating the disembarkation of passengers and arranging temporary accommodation. The sudden halt has left residents uncertain about when they will be able to resume their journey.

The vessel was carrying around 200 residents from 15 nationalities, mostly Americans, along with 156 crew members, according to reports.

"Extraordinary fuel costs have made its current operating model extremely challenging," it said in a press release. The company said fuel costs had increased by more than 300% since the US-Israel war on Iran began in February. According to the company, monthly fuel costs per cabin, which had historically averaged around $1,800, have climbed to between $6,000 and $8,000 in parts of Asia.

Passengers Face Uncertainty Over Travel Plans

Following the suspension, the company began coordinating arrangements for passengers to leave the ship and find temporary accommodation. Villa Vie Residences founder Mikael Petterson told Bloomberg that the company was covering lodging and local transportation but had not committed to paying for passengers' international travel out of Cambodia.

He also said some passengers had been reluctant to contribute towards the additional fuel costs needed to move the vessel out of the region.

The company is considering asking residents to pay around $500 more per month, in addition to a fuel surcharge, for as long as fuel prices remain elevated. It is also seeking financing to resume operations in the region.

However, it remains unclear when the ship will leave Cambodia or whether the planned world voyage will continue as originally scheduled. The company has acknowledged that the suspension has disrupted the lives of residents, crew members and employees.

A Cruise Ship Designed To Be A Permanent Home

Unlike conventional cruise ships that operate on fixed itineraries for holidays lasting a few days or weeks, the Villa Vie Odyssey offers passengers the option of living aboard for extended periods. Residents can purchase cabins, rent accommodation or explore rent-to-own arrangements, allowing them to travel continuously without maintaining a conventional home on land.

Cabin prices have ranged from approximately $120,000 to $440,000 for larger suites. Monthly fees vary depending on the type of accommodation and the package selected. The ship also offers amenities such as restaurants, bars, a swimming pool deck and a pickleball court.

For many residents, the arrangement was intended to provide an alternative retirement lifestyle, combining accommodation, travel and access to facilities while visiting destinations around the world.

The suspension has therefore raised questions about the immediate living arrangements of passengers who had chosen the vessel as their home.

A World Voyage That Began In 2024

The Villa Vie Odyssey departed Belfast, Northern Ireland, in October 2024 on a planned 3.5-year voyage that was expected to cover nearly 150 countries. The journey was marketed as a continuous world cruise, allowing residents to visit destinations across multiple continents while remaining aboard the same vessel. However, the voyage faced difficulties even before it began.

Repair work delayed the ship's departure, leaving passengers in Belfast for months and adding to the company's expenses. Since setting sail, the vessel has visited destinations across the Pacific and other regions. Its itinerary had included stops from Tonga to Australia, with plans to visit additional destinations as the voyage continued.

The company had also promoted residential packages aimed at people looking to spend their retirement years travelling around the world. The latest suspension has put those plans on hold as the operator grapples with rising costs. The company has not confirmed when the Villa Vie Odyssey will resume its journey, and questions remain over the future itinerary and possible refunds.