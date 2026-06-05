Cambodia Becomes 9th Country Where Indian Travellers Can Make UPI Payments

Indian travellers heading to Cambodia will now find it easier to manage their expenses, thanks to a new digital payments linkage between the two countries. The introduction of Unified Payments Interface (UPI)-enabled QR payments marks a significant step in simplifying cross-border transactions, especially for tourists accustomed to cashless payments. With millions of Indian visitors increasingly relying on digital payment systems, this move aims to enhance convenience while supporting Cambodia's tourism and retail sectors. The development also signals a broader push towards seamless financial connectivity across borders.

As part of the first phase, Indian travellers visiting Cambodia can now make QR-based payments at over 4.5 million merchants across the country.

Two-Way Payment Corridor In The Works

Currently, the initiative focuses on enabling Indian travellers to pay in Cambodia. The next phase will expand the system into a fully bi-directional corridor. Cambodian citizens travelling to India will soon be able to use their domestic banking and mobile payment apps to scan UPI QR codes at millions of locations across India.

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What It Means For Indian Travellers

The move is set to improve the travel experience for Indian tourists in Cambodia. By removing the need to carry large amounts of cash or worry about fluctuating exchange rates, travellers can enjoy greater ease and security during their trips.

The ability to use a familiar payment ecosystem abroad also reduces transaction friction and allows tourists to spend comfortably, be it for shopping or dining.

Boost For Local Businesses In Cambodia

For Cambodian merchants, integration with UPI opens access to a vast, digitally active Indian tourist base. Businesses are likely to benefit from increased spending, faster transactions, and reduced dependence on cash handling.

Digital payments can also improve operational efficiency by lowering overhead costs and enabling secure, real-time settlements, which are particularly beneficial for small and medium enterprises.

Also Read: E-Visa, Short Flights: Why 1.2 Million Indians Visited Singapore In 2025

Partnership Between NPCI International And ACLEDA Bank

India's UPI has officially been launched in Cambodia through a partnership between NPCI International Payments Limited - the global arm of the National Payments Corporation of India, and ACLEDA Bank Public Limited Company.

The service was introduced at a formal ceremony in Phnom Penh, attended by senior representatives including H.E. Dr Chea Serey, Governor of the National Bank of Cambodia, and officials from the Reserve Bank of India.

UPI's Growing Global Footprint

With Cambodia joining the network, UPI is now accepted in nine countries. These include Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar and Sri Lanka.

The expansion reflects India's ongoing efforts to position UPI as a global digital payments solution, while making international travel more convenient for its citizens.