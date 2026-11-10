Stock Market Holiday Today: NSE, BSE Shut, When Will Trading Resume?

Stock Market Holiday Today: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10, on account of Diwali-Balipratipada.

Trading will remain suspended across the equity, equity derivatives and securities lending and borrowing segments. The capital market, derivatives market, electronic gold receipts and debt market will also remain closed.

The holiday follows Sunday's special Muhurat Trading session and Monday's regular market session. The next scheduled stock market holiday in November is November 24, on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

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The exchanges will resume normal trading on Wednesday, November 11.

Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Closed On November 10?

Several bank branches across India will remain closed on account of Diwali-related festivities, while others will operate normally.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) follows a regional holiday calendar, meaning bank holidays are not necessarily observed across the country at the same time. Customers of State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and other lenders should check whether their local branch is open before making a visit.

According to the RBI's November 2026 holiday calendar, bank branches in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Mumbai and Nagpur will remain closed on Tuesday, November 10.

The closures are linked to Diwali-Balipratipada, Govardhan Puja, Laxmi Puja and Vikram Samvat New Year celebrations. However, the holiday is not a nationwide bank closure. Branches in other cities may remain operational, depending on their regional holiday schedules.

Bank Holiday: When Will Branches Reopen?

Banks observing the November 10 holiday are expected to resume normal branch operations on Wednesday, November 11, subject to local holiday schedules. However, the festive break will continue in some cities.

On November 11, bank branches in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow and Shimla will remain closed for Laxmi Puja, Ningol Chakkouba, Bhai Dooj and Chitragupt Jayanti.

Customers in Uttar Pradesh should note that bank branches in Kanpur and Lucknow are scheduled to remain open on November 10, but will observe a holiday on November 11.

Bank Holiday Today: Which Services Will Remain Available?

Even if your local bank branch is closed, several banking services will continue to operate. Customers can use:

UPI applications for digital payments and money transfers Internet and mobile banking for account-related services NEFT and RTGS for electronic fund transfers ATMs for cash withdrawals and balance enquiries, subject to cash availability

However, services requiring a physical branch visit, including cash deposits or withdrawals over the counter, document submissions and locker access, will not be available at branches observing the holiday.