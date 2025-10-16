Why Ajay Devgn, Once A Heavy Drinker, Now Doesn't Take More Than Two Pegs Of Alcohol

Bollywood superstar and filmmaker Ajay Devgn recently launched The GlenJourneys, a luxury single malt whiskey brand in collaboration with Cartel Bros.

But did you know that the Singham star was once a heavy drinker? The 56-year-old kicked the habit after joining a wellness spa.

In a conversation with SCREEN, Ajay Devgn revealed that at present, he consumes a maximum of 60 ml of alcohol.

"I used to drink quite a bit. Alcohol is not for people who do not drink at all, but for those who drink in limitations. So I was somewhere drinking a little more than I should have. So I went to a wellness spa and I quit. I stopped, and that was the time when I was not drinking malt also that much," he said.

"Then I gradually started tasting my malts and enjoying them. And now, it is not even drinking for me, it is like a routine that calms you, relaxes you, just 30 ml with your food, maybe two (pegs) of 30 ml, but I have never crossed that limit since. So it is practically like not drinking, but you enjoy it. It is just to savour it," he added.

Before he switched to malts, Ajay Devgn was a vodka person. He admitted it himself in an old conversation with social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast.

The actor said, "Mera ek problem hai. Mujhe jitni bhi pila do, peene ke baad chadhti nahi hai. Pehle main vodka peeta tha, now I have gone to malt (I have a problem. No matter how much I drink, I do not get drunk. Previously, I used to have vodka)".

Besides developing a taste for malts, Ajay Devgn's drinking journey has evolved from excess to moderation.

Also Read | Ajay Devgn Opens Up About Tabu's Absence From De De Pyaar De 2, Hints At Her Possible Return In Third Part