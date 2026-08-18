Mira Rajput And Shahid Kapoor's Italy Getaway Looks Like The Perfect Summer Escape

Italy has once again become the backdrop for a celebrity holiday, and Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor seem to be making the most of it. From boat rides and beautiful lake views to leisurely walks through Italian streets, the couple's getaway looks like a relaxed mix of sightseeing, shopping and soaking in the summer sun. Mira recently dropped a holiday post on Instagram, giving fans a peek into their time in Italy. The photo dump brought together some of the prettiest moments from the trip, with Mira and Shahid enjoying the views as well as the local sights.

The carousel showcased a fun boat ride, with Shahid Kapoor at the front and Mira sitting behind him. Behind them was a stunning blue lake surrounded by green mountains.

The holiday album also featured a beautiful lakeside villa surrounded by manicured gardens and tall trees. Sitting right by the blue waters, the property showed off the kind of old-world charm Italy is known for. The peaceful view also gave a glimpse of why exploring the country by boat can be such a memorable experience.

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Mira was also seen enjoying a sunny day out in a floral summer outfit. With colourful flowers, the lake and mountains in the background, the picture captured the easy, relaxed mood of the trip.

Another scenic frame showed a charming Italian village built around the water, with colourful homes, stone structures, lush greenery and a small waterfall.

The post also had a casual shopping moment, with Mira seen walking through the streets while carrying a shopping bag.

Watch the full post below:

5 Things You Must Do In Italy

After seeing Mira Rajput's post, are you also tempted to pack your bags and head there? Here are 5 things you must do on your trip:

1. Take A Boat Ride On Lake Como

A boat ride is one of the best ways to see Lake Como. You can enjoy views of grand villas, green mountains and pretty lakeside towns while taking things slow.

2. Explore Small Italian Towns

Do not stick only to the major cities. Walk through smaller towns, explore their narrow streets, stop at local cafés and take in the colourful homes and quiet surroundings.

3. Eat Your Way Through Italy

Pizza, pasta and gelato are obvious must-tries, but every region has its own specialities. Try local dishes and fresh ingredients wherever you travel.

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4. Shop From Local Streets And Boutiques

Italy is perfect for a little shopping. Along with famous fashion brands, look out for smaller boutiques, local stores and unique souvenirs.

5. Visit Historic Villas And Gardens

Italy is home to some stunning old villas and gardens. Spend an afternoon exploring one, especially if you enjoy architecture, history and beautiful views.

Going by Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor's holiday album, Italy seems to have offered them the perfect mix of scenic views.