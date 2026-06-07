Sai Pallavi Was The First Choice For <i>Maa Inti Bangaaram</i>, Reveals Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed that she was not originally meant to headline Maa Inti Bangaaram. In a candid interaction with fans, the actress shared that the project was first envisioned for Sai Pallavi before eventually making its way to her.

During an Instagram Q&A session, Samantha was asked how she became a part of the film.

"I didn't choose the film, the film chose me. The idea of Tralala was to focus on female-led content, so the initial idea of the film was we wanted to pitch it to Sai Pallavi. But she is obviously busy and I know she didn't have the time, so the makers tweaked the story for me," she said.

She also expressed her hope that more actresses continue to champion women-led stories in the future.

Samantha added that she hopes more female-centric stories are taken up by actresses and that one day Sai Pallavi will be part of such a project as well.

Sai Pallavi later responded by reposting Samantha's story on Instagram and sending her best wishes for the film.

"Maa Inti Bangaram was meant to reach you, dear Samantha. Sending you and Nandini Reddy the biggest hugs and best wishes. And yes, soon."

About The Film

Maa Inti Bangaaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha after their successful collaboration on Oh! Baby in 2019. The screenplay has been written by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale in key roles, alongside Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in supporting parts.

Originally scheduled to release on May 14, the film was later postponed due to post-production and promotional commitments. It is now set to arrive in cinemas on June 19.

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